Cades Cove Loop Road to close briefly in late April for pavement repair

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – From hiking to history to Irish road bowling, Morgan county is a gem nestled into the rolling hills of East Tennessee. There is so much to do in Morgan county that you may find yourself wanting to stay a while to soak it all in. From major events such as the Tennessee Mountain Laurel Festival, that attracts visitors from across the nation, to beer crawls that will introduce you to thriving craft beer scene, there is something for everyone in Morgan county. A unique past time that is taking off with the local residents is Irish Road Bowling, a laid-back sport that involves rolling a small cannon ball down a country road. Clearly Morgan county is a special place that invites travelers from around the world to experience the hospitality of East Tennessee.

MORGAN COUNTY, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO