Knoxville, TN

Cades Cove Loop Road to close briefly in late April for pavement repair

By Melissa Greene
WATE
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Visitors will be unable to access Cades Cove in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park for a few days in late April due to roadwork. The National Park Service says Cades Cove Loop Road...

