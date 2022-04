NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. is entering the NBA draft, and the Southeastern Conference's leading scorer is signing with an agent. Pippen announced his decision Monday in a social media post. He thanked Nashville and Vanderbilt fans for making him feel at home and shaping him into the person and player he is today. Pippen also thanked coach Jerry Stackhouse, his other coaches and teammates and professors.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO