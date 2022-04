Germany’s thriving metropolis continues its march toward the future, even as it incorporates its past. Take the new Humboldt Forum, which combines ultramodern design with the reconstructed sculptural facades of a former Baroque palace. Two major museums have moved in: the Ethnological Museum and the Museum of Asian Art. Those are in addition to an already staggering number of world-class art institutions, including the cluster of five in Museum Island. There’s a slew of events, including Design Week in May and Berlin Pride in July, plus definitive stops such as the Brandenburg Gate, Potsdamer Platz, and the stark and moving Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe.

