Johnny Depp takes the stand in defamation trial, says he 'never' struck Amber Heard or 'any woman'

By Taryn Ryder
AOL Corp
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnny Depp took the stand in his defamation trial against Amber Heard and denied abusing his ex-wife "or any woman." Although the actor testified in a similar trial in the U.K. in 2020, which he lost, this is the first time the public has seen him directly address the disturbing allegations...

The Independent

Johnny Depp faces major setback in $100m Amber Heard defamation battle

Johnny Depp has suffered a setback in his ongoing $100m (£76m) defamation battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard.Pirates of the Caribbean star Depp sued Heard for libel after The Washington Post published her 2018 opinion piece, in which she wrote about her experience of domestic violence.Depp’s lawyers claim the article – which does not mention Depp by name – falsely implies the Aquaman star was physically and sexually abused by Depp when they were married.On Thursday (24 March), a judge ruled that Heard can argue to a jury that she should be protected from a libel lawsuit because her...
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp & Paul Bettany’s Texts About ‘Drowning’ Amber Heard To Be Read At Upcoming Trial

Johnny Depp and Paul Bettany suggested in text messages ‘drowning’ Amber Heard before they ‘burn her’ to determine if she was ‘a witch’ per court docs. Johnny Depp, 58, is getting ready to face off in court against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35 — who he’s suing for $50 million in a defamation lawsuit that claims that Amber “destroyed” his career by penning an article in The Washington Post in 2018 about being a survivor of “sexual violence.” In court documents obtained by HollywoodLife, the jilted exes listed in their Exhibit List a text message conversation from 2013 between Johnny and his friend, actor Paul Bettany, 50. In the texts, the two actors discuss “drowning” Amber to ensure that she is “not a witch” — and their private messages are now set to be read out loud during the trial. The trial set to begin on April 11, 2022, in Fairfax County, Virginia.
Radar Online.com

Amber Heard Argues With Priest While Filming New Thriller 'In The Fire' Amid $50M Defamation Battle With Ex Johnny Depp

Amber Heard was spotted on the set of her new movie, In The Fire, for the first time, and she's arguing with a priest on day one of filming. It looks like her role as a psychiatrist in the supernatural thriller is prepping her for her day in court against ex-husband Johnny Depp. The exes are gearing up to face off over the $50 defamation lawsuit the actor filed against Heard.
CinemaBlend

Johnny Depp Just Hit A Setback In Lawsuit Against Amber Heard As Trial Date Approaches

Celebrity couples have a way of capturing the attention of the public, and this is especially true when there’s a messy divorce involved. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard know this all too well, as they’ve been battling in court for years, making headlines for their arguments and the involvement of other celebrities. Depp just hit a setback in his lawsuit against Heard as the trial date approaches, so buckle up.
CinemaBlend

The Independent

‘The whole thing is insane’: Johnny Depp’s tearful friend pleads for couple to ‘go heal’ at Amber Heard trial

In the defamation case against Amber Heard brought by her ex-husband Johnny Depp, a former neighbour of the couple became emotional during extensive testimony about his friendship with the pair.Isaac Baruch, who first met Depp as a teenager in Florida and became his longtime friend, lived in one of the five penthouse lofts at the Eastern Columbia Building in Downtown Los Angeles owned by the actor.At one point on Wednesday, he was asked by Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft if he was angry with her client given all that unfolded as the couple broke up and allegations were made against...
Variety

Johnny Depp Testifies About Breakdown of Marriage With Amber Heard: ‘She Has a Need for Violence’

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp resumed his testimony on Wednesday in his defamation trial in Virginia, telling jurors in detail about the breakdown of his relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp said that the couple would often argue, and went so far as to tape-record their arguments. He said that Heard would demean him, call him a terrible father and sometimes escalate to violence — shoving, slapping, or throwing a TV remote at his head. Ultimately, he said he would flee. “She has a need for conflict. She has a need for violence. It erupts out of nowhere,”...
Deadline

Johnny Depp Details Opioid Addiction, Says He Is “Ashamed” Of Texts Threatening Amber Heard; Testimony In $50M Defamation Trial Will Continue Tomorrow

Click here to read the full article. 2ND UPDATE, 1:23 PM: “I tend to be quite expressive in my writing,” a halting Johnny Depp said Tuesday on the stand of his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. After previous testimony during the day detailing his dysfunctional childhood and rise to international stardom, Depp shifted focus in the Virginia courtroom to the vile texts and other communications that have come out of attacks on his Rum Diary co-star. The actor also addressed his reported deep-seated issues with drugs and drinks, laying a lot of the blame on his abusive mother...
AOL Corp

HuffPost

Johnny Depp Testifies He Was Berated, Abused By Amber Heard

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Actor Johnny Depp scoffed at the notion during court testimony Wednesday that his constant quarrels with ex-wife Amber Heard would ever prompt him to hit her. “Violence isn’t necessary,” he said from the stand during his libel lawsuit against Heard. “Why would you hit someone...
