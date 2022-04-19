ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowish tap water raises questions in Muncie homes and businesses

By David Penticuff, Muncie Star Press
 1 day ago
MUNCIE, Ind. — Tap water in Muncie has been arriving at homes and businesses in some neighborhoods with a yellowish cast, according to complaints from residents in neighborhoods throughout the city.

No one from Indiana American Water was available for comment early this week, but an email from the water utility to some customers said the discoloration was due to recent work at the company's water treatment plant in Muncie.

The email said the water was safe to drink and its quality is being monitored.

The statement also asked residents to refrain from doing laundry or using dishwasher during the appearance of the yellowish-colored water and to turn on cold water at taps and allow water to flow until the water runs clear.

Mayor Dan Ridenour said local residents had called the city about the problem and the water utility had responded that the water was safe to use and had resulted from cleaning the distribution system and flushing hydrants.

"Indiana American said it's a natural process," Ridenour said.

