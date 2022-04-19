ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Great Smoky Mountains National Park to close Cades Cove Loop for repairs

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
wvlt.tv
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials will be closing Cades Cove Loop Road for road repairs next week. The closures are set to...

www.wvlt.tv

Comments / 2

Mummu
17h ago

This is singularly the most overrated drive in TN. Seemingly never ending with no way out. Get ready for a four hour traffic jam. All Yankees should try it. Feed the bears too!

Reply(1)
2
Related
CBS Denver

Iconic Bull Elk Found Dead In Rocky Mountain National Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) — Some called him Bruno. To others, he was “Kahuna” or “Incredibull.” And many who didn’t know his name had seen his picture. The iconic bull elk, a favorite of photographers who visited Rocky Mountain National Park, was found dead this week. (credit: Good Bull Outdoors) Loren Schrag told CBS4 he’s been taking photos of the bull elk since 2018. He came across the carcass — and said he believes it was killed by a mountain lion. “The tracks were pretty clear,” Schrag said. “No claws.” (credit: Good Bull Outdoors) Officials with the National Park Service said cause of death is...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Government
WATE

Shrimp found thawing in mop sink at Morristown restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The first low-scoring restaurant is in Hamblen County. Half a dozen critical violations were checked off at this eatery. The grade is a 71 at Golden Dragon Restaurant, at 3325 W. Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown. That 71 is a passing score, as any grade below 70 is considered failing.
MORRISTOWN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uban Construction
WBIR

Update: Large sinkhole in SW Knox County now filled

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE FRIDAY: That giant sinkhole on Timberlake Drive in Southwest Knox County has been filled, and the road there is now back open. It was discovered Thursday morning. The road is west of Alcoa Highway near Louisville. PREVIOUS STORY: A sinkhole was discovered in Southwest Knox...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WATE

Overturned Bojangles supply truck closes West Emory Road in Powell

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A tractor-trailer carrying supplies for a local Bojangles restaurant crashed near Powell Middle School on Monday. West Emory Road at Powell Middle School is closed in both directions as crews work to clear remove an overturned tractor-trailer from the roadside. Contents in the truck will be offloaded before tow trucks pull […]
POWELL, TN
WKYC

110-foot, 60,000-pound cross in Tennessee lights up for the first time on Good Friday

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — An enormous cross that can be seen throughout most of the Pigeon Forge area is shined on the evening of Good Friday. Pigeon Forge's Department of Tourism announced the lighting on Thursday. The cross is around 110 feet tall and weighs around 60,000 pounds, made with a steel framework and covered with painted metal. Officials said it can be seen throughout most of the city.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WBKR

Cloud Formation in Tennessee Looks Like a Stairway to Heaven

Led Zeppelin sang about it, but what does one really look like? I guess we can all imagine and have our own idea of what a stairway to heaven may look like. However, if a stairway to heaven is real, I can imagine it may look a little something like these pictures captured in Sevierville, Tennessee.
SEVIERVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy