Great Smoky Mountains National Park to close Cades Cove Loop for repairs

ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) — Some called him Bruno. To others, he was “Kahuna” or “Incredibull.” And many who didn’t know his name had seen his picture. The iconic bull elk, a favorite of photographers who visited Rocky Mountain National Park, was found dead this week. (credit: Good Bull Outdoors) Loren Schrag told CBS4 he’s been taking photos of the bull elk since 2018. He came across the carcass — and said he believes it was killed by a mountain lion. “The tracks were pretty clear,” Schrag said. “No claws.” (credit: Good Bull Outdoors) Officials with the National Park Service said cause of death is...

ANIMALS ・ 25 DAYS AGO