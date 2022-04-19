ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What To Watch From First Earnings Since Russia's War

Bloomberg
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCity Index Analyst Fiona Cincotta...

www.bloomberg.com

Reuters

Rouble steadies near 104 vs dollar, Russia pays Eurobond coupon

(Reuters) - The Russian rouble hovered around the 104 mark to the U.S. dollar most of the trading session in Moscow on Tuesday, lacking momentum for larger moves, while government OFZ bonds stabilised with the help of the central bank. Russia confirmed its ability to service debt by paying a...
EUROPE
#Russia#War#Bloomberg
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
POLITICS
Markets
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin Had A List Of Countries The Russian President Threatened To Invade In Europe Before Starting His War Against Ukraine

Before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which started over a month ago, the Russian president allegedly listed five European nations as possible targets for a Russian take-over as the country had been building up their military strength. Article continues below advertisement. The countries listed in a private threat issued by...
POLITICS
The Week

Russia's sunken flagship Moskva is literally irreplaceable, its loss shrouded in questions

Russia's Ministry of Defense posted a video Saturday purporting to show dozens of surviving crew members from the missile cruiser Moskva, Russia's Black Sea flagship that sank Thursday under contested circumstances, but the video "did not answer lingering questions about the fate of the vessel and its more than 500 personnel," The New York Times reports Sunday. "Even Vladimir Solovyev, a popular prime-time talk-show host whose pronouncements often reflect the Kremlin line, began asking what went wrong" on Saturday.
MILITARY
The Week

The sinking of Russia's flagship might be a bad sign for the U.S. Navy

It's tempting for Americans to get smug about the sinking of the Moskva, the Russian Navy's flagship in the Black Sea. Whether it was destroyed by Ukrainians or — less plausibly — sunk because of a non-combat onboard explosion of ammunition, the result is both a humiliation and a setback for Vladimir Putin's war efforts. If you're cheering Ukraine's defenders, it's hard not to take some satisfaction in that.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US, Germany shut down, sanction Russia-based dark net marketplace

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The United States and Germany on April 5 took steps to cut access to an illegal dark-net market site with millions of mostly Russian-speaking customers and a cryptocurrency exchange that the United States and Germany said operate out of Russia dealing mostly in illicit drugs.
PUBLIC SAFETY

