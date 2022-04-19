ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Guardians postpone game second day in a row

By Laura Morrison
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVFfK_0fDqoVMm00

**Related Video Above: Tom Hanks throws the first pitch at the Guardians’ home opener last Friday.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Another day, another Cleveland Guardians postponement.

The team announced Tuesday’s game is not taking place due to the weather. This is the second day in a row a game against the White Sox has been postponed at Progressive Field.

Guardians standout earns early-season honor

The game is being rescheduled for a doubleheader at 2:10 p.m. on April 20.

Those who can’t make the makeup game do have other options. “Ticket holders to the postponed game will have the option to exchange into one of five game options, including the doubleheader,” the team said in a statement.

Find out more about ticket exchanges right here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

