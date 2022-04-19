ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Nick Saban wants equality in NIL, but not even Alabama football coach gets everything he wants | Goodbread

By Chase Goodbread, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 2 days ago

Last week, Alabama football coach Nick Saban floated a rather radical concept where the spiraling impact of name, image, and likeness revenue for athletes is concerned: equalize it. Allow the increasing flow of NIL payments to lift every boat in the harbor.

It’s an interesting notion – reward the left guard commensurate with the quarterback, or at least establish a higher floor for all that would bring some semblance of balance to an NIL landscape that has quickly forged a reputation for imbalance. Equal payments might help keep eyes from turning green in the locker room, which is surely a key point of Saban's advocacy, but his remarks fell more into the realm of the ideal than the real.

It's all but impossible to achieve.

“We give everybody the same medical care, academic support, food service. Same scholarship. So if we’re going to do this, then everybody is going to benefit equally,” Saban told the Associated Press . “I’m not going to create a caste system on our team.”

On the heels of that remark, fans took to social media with the presumption that Saban, whose success has been largely marked by his ability and willingness to adapt to fundamental changes in college football, can make that happen at Alabama with the wave of a wand.

It’s a little trickier than that. In fact, it’s beyond the coach’s control entirely.

At its heart, the entire premise of NIL is about the individual, not the team. Like it or not, the first initial in NIL stands for the name on the back of the jersey, not the front. Hard-fought court battles have already been won over this, resulting in an athlete’s right to negotiate the worth of his or her own brand, and the NCAA having to abandon a core tenet of its amateurism model.

That doesn’t mean a school’s NIL collective couldn’t try to implement some form of equality, but most of the donors and business owners who are the lifeblood of NIL payments are earmarking their funding for specific athletes. They’re beholden to neither collective nor directive when it comes to how they choose to part with their money. The collectives themselves, meanwhile, have no formal connection with coaches or schools, other than communication with compliance departments. The Alabama NIL collective, High Tide Traditions, was established last week.

But the very same free-market forces that are shaking the NCAA to its core with, for instance, a near-$8 million deal for a high school athlete, will eventually evolve more in the direction Saban wants, if not the final result he’d prefer. It is inevitable that NIL powerbrokers will tire of paying exorbitant sums to unproven recruits whose production on the field ultimately fails to align with what they’ve been paid. Five-star recruits don’t all deliver on their potential. That’s no doubt what Saban was referring to when he described the current NIL climate as an unsustainable model.

As one Red Elephant Club member told me, Alabama donors took keen interest in the saga of Quinn Ewers, the five-star quarterback who signed with Ohio State, picked up multiple NIL deals with an estimated value in the seven-figure range, then transferred to Texas without throwing a single pass for the Buckeyes. For any big-dollar booster thinking with a clear head, Ewers has to be an eye-opening cautionary tale. It might take a year or two, but when the lure of potential gives way to the practicality of production, NIL dollars will begin spreading into more hands. Not into every hand equally, but at least trend toward a leveling.

A little more, perhaps, for the three-star recruit.

A little more for the left guard.

Market-driven change isn’t fast enough for coaches across college football publicly lamenting the direction that NIL payments are taking the game. They’d prefer the instant impact of regulation, but there’s little indication from the NCAA that regulatory change is coming. The NCAA has already endured its share of losing legal challenges.

It will step lightly if it steps at all.

Expect common sense to step first.

Reach Chase Goodbread @cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Nick Saban wants equality in NIL, but not even Alabama football coach gets everything he wants | Goodbread

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

