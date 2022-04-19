ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, OH

Dover Mayor Richard Homrighausen was offered plea deal before indictment

 1 day ago
DOVER — Mayor Richard P. Homrighausen could have avoided a 15-count criminal indictment if he had accepted a plea deal offered by a special prosecutor in December.

The offer came from Robert F. Smith, assistant legal counsel in the Special Investigations Unit of State Auditor Keith Faber.

In a Dec. 2 memo to Homrighausen attorney Mark DeVan, Smith referred to an Ohio Ethics Commission investigation into "potential criminal issues" related to Homrighausen's conduct. He wrote that the state was willing to resolve the matter if the mayor would:

• Resign from office immediately.

• Agree not to run for election for mayor or any other elected public office.

• Plead guilty to one county of dereliction of duty, a second-degree misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a maximum $750 fine.

If Homrighausen were to accept those terms, Smith wrote, "The State of Ohio will not pursue any other criminal charges against Mayor Homrighausen related to his performance as Mayor of the City of Dover."

Smith again wrote to DeVan on Dec. 15, telling the Cleveland attorney that he would like his response by the following Friday. Earlier correspondence between them indicated they had discussed the offer before it was committed to writing on Dec. 2.

The documents are among the exhibits submitted by Dover Law Director Douglas O'Meara in response to a motion Homrighausen filed in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court. The mayor's legal action asks the court to prevent the city of Dover from enforcing terms of a settlement with three city employees he fired. The agreement reinstated the employees.

During an April 11 hearing in the case, DeVan argued against allowing the documents to be treated as evidence. He expressed concerns that they could taint a jury if the public misunderstood the correspondence between DeVan and Smith.

Judge Michael Ernest agreed and did not admit the correspondence as evidence.

Homrighausen did not accept the December offer from the special prosecutor. Approximately three months later, he was indicted on one count theft in office; one count of having an unlawful interest in a public contract; six counts of filing incomplete, false, and fraudulent returns; four counts of soliciting improper compensation; two counts of dereliction of duty; and one count of representation by a public official or employee

Homrighausen has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

He could be sent to prison, fined and lose his state pension if convicted on some or all of the 15 criminal charges lodged against him.

A conviction for the single theft-in-office count could result in a loss of pension funds. Theft in office, a third-degree felony, carries a potential prison term of nine months to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The theft charge alleges Homrighausen wrongly pocketed fees for performing weddings. Related charges say he failed to report the income on tax returns. Two charges relate to the employment of his son Peter as a city worker.

The investigation into Homrighausen continues, according to Marc Kovac, a spokesman for Faber.

The special prosecutor has taken steps to have Homrighausen suspended from office until criminal charges filed against him are resolved.

Homrighausen, in his eighth term as mayor, was first elected in 1991 and most recently reelected in 2019.

William Heden
23h ago

Try him like you would any citizen. Find him guilty and then send him to prison like a citizen. Treating him with kids gloves is what's wrong with the system. He isn't above the law. There isn't one regular citizen that would get that deal.

