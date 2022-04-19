Burlington woman dies after being hit by car on highway in Des Moines County

A Burlington woman died after being hit by a car late Monday on U.S. 34 in rural Danville.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Alexis Marie Long, 18, died as a result of injuries she suffered in the accident.

At about 8:55 p.m., the driver of a 2010 Ford Escape, a 24-year-old from Weldon, was traveling east on U.S. 34 near Danville Road when Long reportedly ran in front of their car, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The driver hit Long and then pulled over on the side of the road.

Long was taken by ambulance to Southeast Iowa Regional Hospital in West Burlington and later died of her injuries.

The Iowa State Patrol said the investigation into the incident is ongoing and more information is expected to be released at a later time.

The Iowa State Patrol, Danville Fire Department, Burlington Fire Department and Des Moines County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with newly released information from the Iowa State Patrol.

