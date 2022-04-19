ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Watch Trailer: ALLBLK Debuts Dramedy Series ‘À La Carte’ From Executive Producer Meagan Good

By Sammy Approved
Hot 107.9
Hot 107.9
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uCoL0_0fDqo8OY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tSJCR_0fDqo8OY00

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty


ALLBLK dropped the trailer for their latest show, À La Carte , today (April 19). The scripted millennial dating series is from executive producers Meagan Good
and Dijon Talton.

The upcoming dramedy series was created by writer Breanna Hogan, exploring the world of black millennial dating. The story follows the journey of one girl’s “journey to the place she never thought she’d end up – on the side.”

À La Carte tackles the harsh reality of the dating scene today. The series has been described as a mix of classic shows like Insecure , Girlfriends and Sex and the City . The show was first announced back in November 2021.

According to statement given to Deadline , Brett Dismuke, general manager of AllBlk & WEtv says of the series, “Tales of the dating scene today are ripe for great storytelling, and the plot of À La Carte is a tale that is sure to ignite passionate conversations and fiery debates among friend circles everywhere.”

The one-minute trailer teases a montage of hot and steamy scenes from the season. The trailer left fans with many memorable quotes to ponder like lead Mahogany Rose, portrayed by Pauline Dyer, asks, “Why can’t I have love and a good time?”

The ensemble cast includes Dyer, Courtney Burrell (Kaleb Myles), Jessie Woo (Misha Taylor), Kendall Kyndall (Reign Moore) and Jenna Nolen (Shyra Clemons). In addition, the series boasts an impressive supporting cast, including The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Kandi Burruss, Robinne Lee (Being Mary Jane), singer Kelly Price, Dorien Wilson (The Parkers), Nazanin Mandi (Twenties), Daniel Augustin (How I Met Your Father), Mike Merrill (All American), Juan Gil (A Second Thought), and Xavier Avila (Pretty Dudes).

À La Carte drops May 12 on the streaming platform ALLBLK. Watch the official trailer below.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘The Neighborhood’: Meg DeLoatch Exits As Showrunner Of CBS Comedy Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Meg DeLoatch has left CBS’ The Neighborhood after serving as executive producer and showrunner on the current fourth season, which has wrapped production. Search is under way for a new showrunner of the popular multi-camera comedy, which already has been renewed for a fifth season. DeLoatch will focus on development under her overall deal with The Neighborhood producer CBS Studios. Family Reunion creator/executive producer DeLoatch joined The Neighborhood last June, replacing series creator/executive producer/showrunner Jim Reynolds, who exited the comedy series, headlined by Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield, at the end of Season 3. Changes...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
Deadline

Geena Davis Exits CBS’ Legal Drama Pilot; Marcia Gay Harden Replaces Her – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2 PM: Marcia Gay Harden has closed her deal to star in CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot, replacing Geena Davis. EXCLUSIVE, 11 AM: There is a major casting change on CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot. Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden is in negotiations to play the female lead opposite Skylar Astin. She will replace fellow Oscar winner Geena Davis, who was originally cast in the pilot but is no longer part of the project. I hear the pilot had a table read at the top of last week...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nazanin Mandi
Person
Kandi Burruss
Person
Meagan Good
Deadline

Johnny Carson Biopic Series Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt From David Milch & Jay Roach Hits Marketplace

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The story of one of America’s most beloved TV personalities, Johnny Carson, may finally be coming to the screen. A high-profile series, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Carson, written by Deadwood creator David Milch and to be directed by Jay Roach, was recently taken out and has been heating up the premium marketplace. The project, titled King Of Late Night, is a co-production between wiip and Anonymous Content. The series will follow the life and career of late-night TV pioneer Johnny Carson from New York to Los Angeles to the Las Vegas strip. King...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Accused’: Whitney Cummings Joins Upcoming Fox Anthology

Click here to read the full article. Whitney Cummings is set to guest star in Accused, Fox’s upcoming anthology drama from Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Cummings will play Brenda, who Fox describes as “an acerbic female stand-up comic who is forced to confront public opinion and courtroom biases after she reports being sexually assaulted.” The series from Sony Pictures TV is based the BBC’s crime anthology and will feature a different cast each episode. Previously announced stars include Michael Chiklis (The Shield), who will headline the premiere episode, and Marlee Matlin (CODA), who will make her directorial debut with an...
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51

The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Timeless Vet Leads CBS Pilot, With Love Renewed and More

Click here to read the full article. Timeless alum Malcolm Barrett is trading the time machine for The Hug Machine. The actor will star in the aforementioned CBS comedy pilot as Dan, a dad who gets a second chance to save both his marriage and his flailing rock career when his band unintentionally finds success in the raucous, cutthroat world of children’s music, our sister site Deadline reports. Additionally, Bones vet Michaela Conlin has joined the project as Dan’s ex-wife Tara, a pediatric cardiologist who wishes her ex-husband could have grown up when they were still together. Ready for some more recent newsy...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Producer#Allblk Wetv
Deadline

David Spade Sets First Netflix Comedy Special

Click here to read the full article. David Spade is taking his comedy to Netflix with his first standup special on the streamer. In Nothing Personal, from sharing his disdain for crabs to his unique approach to turning down drugs, Spade proves that no topic is off limits, according to Netflix. The special was filmed at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis. Spade serves as executive producer alongside Marc Gurvitz, Alex Murray and John Irwin. The special is directed by Ryan Polito. Spade is coming off a run as guest host on Bachelor In Paradise. He recently starred in the Netflix original comedy The...
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Cobra Kai Co-Stars Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand Are Dating

Watch: "Cobra Kai" Star Mary Mouser Speechless Over PCA Nominations. It was love at first kick. Cobra Kai's Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand confirmed to TMZ on March 22 that they are officially a couple. Jacob shared outside LAX that they've "been dating for a while." "We had fun on...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
MUSIC
Connecticut Post

Sharon Horgan Apple Dark Comedy Series ‘Bad Sisters’ Reveals Main Cast

The series, now titled “Bad Sisters,” will star Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, and Eve Hewson as the Garvey sisters. Claes Bang, Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack, Assaad Bouab, and Saise Quinn also star. More from Variety. The series follows the lives of the Garvey sisters bound...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World Series
bravotv.com

We Have a Major Update on Candiace Dillard Bassett’s Marriage to Chris

The Real Housewives of Potomac's Candiace Dillard Bassett has definitely experienced some ups and downs as a Real Housewife. And she's dishing all about them in a candid conversation with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Sutton Stracke for Bravo Insider's Housewife to Housewife. In the latest edition of Housewife...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Netflix users complain about streaming service’s ‘nasty’ new feature that blocks screenshots

Netflix has attracted criticism for blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface. In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.It is unclear when exactly this feature was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari. The Independent has contacted a representative of Netflix for comment.Netflix subscribers took to Twitter to hit out at the streaming giant for blocking the screenshotting function, which many people use to share images from...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Friday’s Faizon Love Shares His Thoughts On Jada Pinkett Smith Boycotting The Oscars… Until Will Smith Was Nominated

Actor Faizon Love is not exactly one to hold back his opinion on things that bother him. This week, the Friday and Couples Retreat actor spoke about the time when celebrities were planning to boycott the 88th Academy Awards over lack of diversity. One of those celebrities was Jada Pinkett Smith. Now, following the eventful 2022 Oscars ceremony, Friday’s Faizon Love shared his thoughts on Jada Pinkett Smith boycotting the Academy Awards until her husband, Will Smith, got nominated.
CELEBRITIES
Hot 107.9

Hot 107.9

1K+
Followers
781
Post
326K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's #1 hip-hop station!

 https://hotspotatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy