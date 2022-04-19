How did transfer quarterbacks fair in the SEC last season?

Auburn has two transfer quarterbacks in the roster fighting for the starting quarterback job.

The transfer portal has changed the game of how head coaches manage a roster in all college sports.

The quarterback position has been the most free-agent-like position when it comes to football. This makes sense and shouldn't come as a shock to those who have been following along.

This offseason, Auburn brought in two quarterbacks from the transfer portal, Zach Calzada from Texas A&M and Robby Ashford from Oregon.

Both are fighting for the starting job against TJ Finely who started the last three games of last season after Bo Nix went down with an ankle injury.

How did first-year transfer quarterbacks perform in the SEC last year?

This is our second installment of the Auburn Daily's Stat of the Day over the course of the offseason.

Stat of the day

First-year transfer quarterbacks in the SEC last season were a combined 654 of 1,048 passing (62%).

The quarterbacks were:

Will Levis (Penn State -> Kentucky) 233/353 (66%)

Joe Milton (Michigan -> UT) 32/62 (51.6%)

Hendon Hooker (VT -> UT) 206/302 (68.2%)



TJ Finley (LSU -> AU) 70/128 (54.7%)

Jason Brown (St. Francis -> SCAR) 60/108 (55.6%)

Zeb Noland (NDSU -> SCAR) 53/95 (55.8%)



What it means

There were two full-time starting quarterbacks in the conference last season (Levis and Hooker) and both performed well. Finley and Brown had similar numbers in limited action last season.

If Auburn is able to build up Ashford or Calzada to be the guy in 2022, there's a chance that Auburn's passing attack could become more efficient than it was a season ago.

