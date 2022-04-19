ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

DA asks to drop charges in Colorado missing woman case

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KfAvg_0fDqo5kN00

Prosecutors on Tuesday asked a judge to dismiss criminal charges against a Colorado man about to go on trial in the presumed death of his missing wife but reserved the right to bring new charges against him later.

The request followed Judge Ramsey Lama's decision earlier this month to bar prosecutors from presenting key witnesses during Barry Morphew 's trial for repeatedly failing to follow rules for turning over evidence in his favor. The evidence included DNA from an unknown male linked to sexual assault cases in other states, which was found in Suzanne Morphew 's SUV, raising the possibility of another suspect being involved.

In a court filing, District Attorney Linda Stanley said the exclusion of some of the prosecution’s witnesses was one reason for her request to dismiss the charges, which still must be approved by the judge. But she emphasized that investigators need more time to find the body of Suzanne Morphew before Barry Morphew goes on trial, saying for the first time that investigators believe her body is located in an area covered deep in snow near their former home in the southern Colorado mountains. Prosecutors and law enforcement believe they are close to finding her, she said.

“The People were hopeful that the search for, and the discovery of, the victim’s body would be concluded well before trial, but weather has complicated the efforts,” Stanley wrote.

Suzanne Morphew's siblings agree with the prosecution's request to drop the charges, she said.

Barry Morphew pleaded for help finding Suzanne Morphew after she disappeared and was reported missing on Mother's Day in 2020 but he was arrested and charged with murder and other crimes last year. He has pleaded not guilty and was released on bond. His trial is set to begin April 28.

David Beller, an attorney with Recht Kornfeld PC, a Denver law firm, and a former president of the Colorado Criminal Defense Bar, said prosecutors' request showed they feared a jury could have acquitted Barry Morphew and was a last minute attempt by to save their case.

A not guilty verdict would have prevented the government from ever prosecuting him again since the Constitution bars people from being prosecuted for the same crime twice.

Despite leaving the door open to filing charges against Barry Morphew later, Beller did not think it was likely unless Suzanne Morphew's body was found with some kind of evidence linking it to Barry Morphew's involvement in her death because of the other evidence suggesting his innocence.

“This is a relatively inexperienced prosecution team who brought charges in part based on community and political pressure,” he said.

Comments / 1

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

State Patrol launches search in case of missing Fairbury woman

TABLE ROCK -- The Nebraska State Patrol has launched a large-scale search near Table Rock as the agency continues its investigation into the disappearance of a woman who went missing last summer. Participants with 10 government agencies from Nebraska and Kansas were to gather near the Pawnee County town Thursday...
TABLE ROCK, NE
FOX40

DA drops renter assault charges after video review

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Last weekend, homeowner Henry Suwinsky claimed he was attacked by a potential renter but after the charges were dropped, the potential renter told FOX40 his side of the story. Titus Whiteside was arrested based on Suwinsky’s claim and said that he was wrongly put in jail for three days. Before his […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
The US Sun

Gabby Petito’s parents issue chilling warning to Brian Laundrie’s family and say ‘they have MORE evidence against them’

BRIAN Laundrie’s parents will have to "wait and see" what evidence Gabby Petito's family has against them, according to the Petito's lawyer. Attorney Pat Reilly issued the ominous warning after Chris and Roberta Laundrie filed a motion on Wednesday to dismiss a lawsuit that alleges they knew their son had killed the vlogger.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Dna
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Husband and wife found dead with ‘DNR’ written on their foreheads ‘took their own lives’ inquest hears

A retired company director and his wife took their own lives having decided to die together because of their poor health, an inquest heard.Peter Norris, 75, and his retired teacher wife Marguerite, 74, were found dead in separate bedrooms at their detached home in Modbury, Ivybridge, Devon on 8 April last year.Both had written DNR - meaning ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ - on their foreheads and had informed written to their solicitor detailing their intentions, Plymouth, Torbay and South Devon Coroner’s Court heard.Devon and Cornwall Police had been alerted by neighbours who had not seen the couple for several days.Detectives discovered...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Mother, 29, was heard begging to be spared during harrowing 999 call made while babysitter stabbed her and her husband to death: Killer, 53, is jailed for 34 years

A man who murdered a husband and wife while their child slept in the next room has been jailed for life. Stanley Elliot, 53, was handed two life sentences for the 'frenzied' stabbing of 'defenceless' Geoffrey Hibbert, 61, and his 29-year-old wife Michelle shortly after they returned home from a night out.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'I'm married and I have my sugar daddy': Mother is released from death penalty jury for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz because she is too BUSY with husband, man she is having affair with and her kids

A prospective juror for the sentencing of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz was excused on Monday after telling the judge she didn't have time for it because she is too busy juggling her husband and her sugar daddy. The woman, known only as 'Miss Bristol', told the court in Fort...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

611K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy