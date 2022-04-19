ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livonia, MI

MercyOne Health System will be acquired by Michigan-based organization under single ownership

By Richard Lane, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 1 day ago

Nonprofit Catholic health care organization Trinity Health plans to acquire all facilities and assets of Iowa-based MercyOne Health System, a move expected to be completed in summer 2022.

During a conference call announcing the move Tuesday, Mike Slubowski, president and CEO of Trinity Health, said Iowa will now become the second largest regional health system in his company's portfolio. The Livonia, Michigan-based health care provider operates in 25 states and generates a "little over $20 billion in revenues."

Slubowski called the acquisition of MercyOne the best opportunity for "future planning, for other partnerships that may arise in the future and to really meet the needs of Iowans and their health care needs."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gAZev_0fDqo4re00

MercyOne has been operating under a joint agreement with Trinity Health and CommonSpirit Health since 1998. The acquisition was described as a non-cash, "member substitution transaction," a common business practice when merging nonprofit hospitals.

Records for MercyOne's 3.3 million patients will transition to Trinity Health's platform to create a single electronic health record. Bob Ritz, president and CEO of MercyOne, said it will create "one IT system, one billing system (and) one accounting system."

The Iowa hospital system will stay branded as MercyOne, a spokesperson said.

The integration is expected to create long-term financial "efficiencies" for both health systems, though patients should not expect lower costs as a result of the merger, Slubowski said.

Along with UnityPoint, MercyOne is one of two dominant hospital companies based in central Iowa. It operates 16 medical centers, 27 affiliate organizations and more than 420 health and wellness sites.

Trinity Health's 25-state footprint includes 88 hospitals and 131 continuing care locations.

CommonSpirit Health's $29 billion system includes 140 hospitals and more than 1,500 care sites across 21 states.

Describing the process as "seamless" for MercyOne patients, the integration with Trinity Health now requires regulatory filings and "other steps necessary to finalize the transaction," a news release says. The transaction was the result of "months of analysis and due diligence," according to the release.

Richard Lane is the real estate reporter for the Des Moines Register. He can be reached at rlane@registermedia.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Health systems aren't ready for a shift to patient-centered care, finds survey of CEOs

For U.S. health systems emerging from the pandemic, the promise of patient-centered care is within reach, according to the 2022 Health Systems' Climate Study. The study finds that health systems are shifting from the system-centered mindset—which left many unprepared to meet patient needs during the pandemic—to a patient-focused approach that will enable them to improve care quality and the patient experience while lowering costs.
DENVER, CO
CBS 58

Pfizer recalls 3 blood pressure medications

(CNN) -- Pfizer has issued a recall for three high blood pressure medications, according to the company. Accuretic and two generic drugs distributed by Greenstone -- quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets and quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide tablets -- are subject to the recall. The medications treat hypertension, which increases the risk for potential...
INDUSTRY
MarketRealist

Lisinopril: Who Makes the Top Hypertension Drug in the U.S.?

Cardiovascular disease is rising worldwide. According to the CDC, one in every four Americans dies of heart disease, which makes it the leading cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure is one of the major factors that increases the risk of heart disease. One of the first-line treatments for high blood pressure is lisinopril. It's the most popular medicine to treat high blood pressure in the U.S. So, who makes lisinopril?
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Michigan Health
Livonia, MI
Health
Local
Iowa Health
City
Livonia, MI
CNET

Long COVID: Majority of Patients Suffer From 2 Main Symptoms

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Nearly two-thirds of people with long-term effects from COVID-19 experience problems with concentration and memory, according to a new study from Cambridge University. In a study of 181 patients with what's often called...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unitypoint Health#Mercyone#Catholic Health#Mercyone Health System#Iowans#Commonspirit Health#Trinity Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
AZFamily

New COVID variant should be that severe in Arizona

There are four challenges in the test -- as many situps as you can in a minute, a 300-meter sprint, as many continuous pushups as you can, and a 1.5-mile run. Embry Health to cover COVID-19 testing, treatment cost of uninsured patients. Updated: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:12 PM MST.
ARIZONA STATE
MedicalXpress

Drugs that treat opioid use disorder are a good use for multibillion-dollar settlement funds

States, cities, counties and tribal governments across the nation will soon receive a windfall through several major opioid settlements. Drug distributors and manufacturers, including Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family members who own it, will relinquish a total of about US$32 billion for their role in the overdose crisis. Other litigation could yield more funds.
INDUSTRY
beckershospitalreview.com

7 states where COVID-19 deaths have climbed the last 2 weeks

COVID-19 deaths are falling nationwide, but seven states are still seeing higher daily death averages than recorded two weeks ago. As of April 1, the below states reported seven-day death averages that topped figures seen on March 18. Becker's compiled the states with a 14-day increase in average daily death rates using data tracked by The New York Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

9 recent drug recalls

Here are nine recalls drug companies issued in March, as listed by the FDA. Teva Pharmaceuticals on March 29 recalled one lot of its idarubicin hydrochloride injection, a treatment for acute myeloid leukemia, due to the presence of particulate matter. Plastikon Healthcare on March 24 recalled three drug products —...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
417K+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy