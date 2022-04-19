MercyOne Health System will be acquired by Michigan-based organization under single ownership

Nonprofit Catholic health care organization Trinity Health plans to acquire all facilities and assets of Iowa-based MercyOne Health System, a move expected to be completed in summer 2022.

During a conference call announcing the move Tuesday, Mike Slubowski, president and CEO of Trinity Health, said Iowa will now become the second largest regional health system in his company's portfolio. The Livonia, Michigan-based health care provider operates in 25 states and generates a "little over $20 billion in revenues."

Slubowski called the acquisition of MercyOne the best opportunity for "future planning, for other partnerships that may arise in the future and to really meet the needs of Iowans and their health care needs."

MercyOne has been operating under a joint agreement with Trinity Health and CommonSpirit Health since 1998. The acquisition was described as a non-cash, "member substitution transaction," a common business practice when merging nonprofit hospitals.

Records for MercyOne's 3.3 million patients will transition to Trinity Health's platform to create a single electronic health record. Bob Ritz, president and CEO of MercyOne, said it will create "one IT system, one billing system (and) one accounting system."

The Iowa hospital system will stay branded as MercyOne, a spokesperson said.

The integration is expected to create long-term financial "efficiencies" for both health systems, though patients should not expect lower costs as a result of the merger, Slubowski said.

Along with UnityPoint, MercyOne is one of two dominant hospital companies based in central Iowa. It operates 16 medical centers, 27 affiliate organizations and more than 420 health and wellness sites.

Trinity Health's 25-state footprint includes 88 hospitals and 131 continuing care locations.

CommonSpirit Health's $29 billion system includes 140 hospitals and more than 1,500 care sites across 21 states.

Describing the process as "seamless" for MercyOne patients, the integration with Trinity Health now requires regulatory filings and "other steps necessary to finalize the transaction," a news release says. The transaction was the result of "months of analysis and due diligence," according to the release.

