ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

FOR YOUR HEALTH: Know when the emergency department is necessary

By Christina Vanderpool
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ONxrY_0fDqnzcF00

The Emergency Department (ED) is where to go for the treatment of life-threatening illnesses or injuries. University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center’s Emergency Department is part of UH Samaritan’s full-service medical facility.

If admission is required, UH Samaritan has a hassle-free process to transfer care to one of the inpatient units. As a part of the University Hospitals System, UH Samaritan also has access to all the specialty areas and providers throughout the UH system.

UH Samaritan’s Emergency Department is staffed with doctors, nurse practitioners, physician’s assistants and nurses ready to provide expert, patient-centered care.

Whether brought in by ambulance or by personal vehicle, the ED team will provide compassionate care. Getting to the ED is important for life-saving measures, so it is important to know when to call 9-1-1.

When should someone call 9-1-1? For some medical emergencies such as a heart attack or stroke, calling 9-1-1 for an ambulance is always the best decision. Paramedics can often begin delivering life-saving treatment on the way to the hospital and can radio ahead so medical staff is prepared for your arrival to the ED.

Do not drive yourself if you are having severe chest pain or severe bleeding, if you feel like you might faint, or if your vision is impaired.

Call 9-1-1 immediately for any of these symptoms or injuries:

  • Abdominal pain that is intense and focused
  • Bleeding that cannot be stopped
  • Blistering, large burns or extensive rash
  • Confusion that is new
  • Chest pain
  • Difficulty speaking
  • Difficulty seeing or blurred vision in one or both eyes
  • Broken bones with obvious deformities or bones broken through the skin
  • Fainting or dizziness
  • Loss of balance or coordination
  • Nosebleeds that won’t stop
  • Overdoses
  • Seizures
  • Sudden numbness or weakness in any part of the body
  • Very high or low vital signs such as blood pressure, heart rate or temperature
  • Wheezing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

An emergency room visit typically has the highest out-of-pocket cost, when compared to urgent care visits and primary care visits, but the ED is equipped with the resources to treat these life-threatening conditions. There is also the ability to immediately admit you directly to the hospital for further care and treatment.

ED visits are necessary when illnesses and injuries are more severe or life threatening and require a higher level of care than can be given at an urgent care or primary physician’s office.

UH Samaritan Medical Center’s Emergency Department is open 24/7 and prepared to treat and care for your emergent needs. For more information on UH Samaritan Medical Center go to UHSamaritan.org.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Mon Health Medical Center emergency department nurse earns DAISY Award

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Registered nurse Samantha Lyons of Mon Health Medical Center was recently honored with The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses. Awarded to nurses quarterly at Mon Health Medical Center, The DAISY Award is part of The DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize the efforts nurses perform every day.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Emergencies#Health System#Health Care#The Emergency Department#Blisteri
SELF

What Causes Heart Failure?

Heart failure is one of those conditions that you rarely (or ever) think about—until it personally affects you. Maybe someone you love was recently diagnosed with heart failure or your doctor warned you about it during a recent physical. Whatever the reason is for it to be on your radar, heart failure sounds pretty scary. You might think it means that your heart suddenly stops working, but heart failure is actually a gradual process in which your heart doesn’t work as efficiently as it should, and it affects roughly 6.2 million people in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Here’s everything you need to know about this condition, including what causes heart failure in the first place.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Health Services
ScienceBlog.com

Your voice can help reveal your heart health

An artificial intelligence (AI)-based computer algorithm accurately predicted a person’s likelihood of suffering heart problems related to clogged arteries based on voice recordings alone, in a study presented at the American College of Cardiology’s 71st Annual Scientific Session. Researchers found that people with a high voice biomarker score...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
US News and World Report

8 Early Signs of Dementia

These symptoms should prompt you to get evaluated for Alzheimer’s or other types of dementia. The World Health Organization reports that currently, more than 55 million people worldwide are living with dementia, and 10 million news cases are diagnosed every year. Here in the United States, the Centers for...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
LIVESTRONG.com

Want to Age Well? Do This Every Night Before Bed

While many people prioritize exercise for good health, we often overlook a regular stretching practice. But if you're treating stretching like an afterthought, you're missing out on all the big body benefits that it can bring, particularly for healthy aging. Yep, stretching — especially before bed — is a boon...
WORKOUTS
Medical News Today

What causes shortness of breath after eating?

In April 2020, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requested the removal of all forms of prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) ranitidine (Zantac) from the United States market. They made this recommendation because unacceptable levels of NDMA, a probable carcinogen (or cancer-causing chemical), were present in some ranitidine products. People taking prescription ranitidine should talk with their doctor about safe alternative options before stopping the drug. People taking OTC ranitidine should stop taking the drug and talk with a healthcare professional about alternative options. Instead of taking unused ranitidine products to a drug take-back site, a person should dispose of them according to the product’s instructions or by following the FDA’s.
HEALTH
Davenport Journal

Baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb and spent the first 2 years of her life in hospital, is finally home with her family

The 2-year-old baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb, spent the first 2 years of her life in a hospital fighting for her life. The baby’s doctor said that letting the little girl grow in the PICU under the care of her nurses and medical team helped with her breathing episodes, as her lungs continued to develop. The doctor also said that the physical therapy helped with her muscle rigidity and her lungs seemed to improve as her muscles strengthened.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

1000
Followers
834
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ashland, OH from Ashland Times Gazette.

 http://times-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy