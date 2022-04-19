FOR YOUR HEALTH: Know when the emergency department is necessary

The Emergency Department (ED) is where to go for the treatment of life-threatening illnesses or injuries. University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center’s Emergency Department is part of UH Samaritan’s full-service medical facility.

If admission is required, UH Samaritan has a hassle-free process to transfer care to one of the inpatient units. As a part of the University Hospitals System, UH Samaritan also has access to all the specialty areas and providers throughout the UH system.

UH Samaritan’s Emergency Department is staffed with doctors, nurse practitioners, physician’s assistants and nurses ready to provide expert, patient-centered care.

Whether brought in by ambulance or by personal vehicle, the ED team will provide compassionate care. Getting to the ED is important for life-saving measures, so it is important to know when to call 9-1-1.

When should someone call 9-1-1? For some medical emergencies such as a heart attack or stroke, calling 9-1-1 for an ambulance is always the best decision. Paramedics can often begin delivering life-saving treatment on the way to the hospital and can radio ahead so medical staff is prepared for your arrival to the ED.

Do not drive yourself if you are having severe chest pain or severe bleeding, if you feel like you might faint, or if your vision is impaired.

Call 9-1-1 immediately for any of these symptoms or injuries:

Abdominal pain that is intense and focused

Bleeding that cannot be stopped

Blistering, large burns or extensive rash

Confusion that is new

Chest pain

Difficulty speaking

Difficulty seeing or blurred vision in one or both eyes

Broken bones with obvious deformities or bones broken through the skin

Fainting or dizziness

Loss of balance or coordination

Nosebleeds that won’t stop

Overdoses

Seizures

Sudden numbness or weakness in any part of the body

Very high or low vital signs such as blood pressure, heart rate or temperature

Wheezing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

An emergency room visit typically has the highest out-of-pocket cost, when compared to urgent care visits and primary care visits, but the ED is equipped with the resources to treat these life-threatening conditions. There is also the ability to immediately admit you directly to the hospital for further care and treatment.

ED visits are necessary when illnesses and injuries are more severe or life threatening and require a higher level of care than can be given at an urgent care or primary physician’s office.

UH Samaritan Medical Center’s Emergency Department is open 24/7 and prepared to treat and care for your emergent needs. For more information on UH Samaritan Medical Center go to UHSamaritan.org.