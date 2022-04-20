Sarah Talabi: Model skilfully deflects question about kissing Timothée Chalamet at Coachella

Model and influencer Sarah Talabi has addressed rumours that she was seen kissing Timothée Chalamet at Coachella over the weekend.

The Nigerian model and activist had a clever response after celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi published messages saying “Timothée Chalamet was dancing with and kissing Victoria’s Secret model Sarah Talabi at Coachella”.

While confirming that she was in the photos, Talabi deflected when asked whether she had kissed the Dune star.

“Everyone is asking me if I was kissing Timothée Chalamet at Coachella, and that is a good question,” her statement to PageSix read.

“But a great question would be asking our world leaders why the Earth is now losing 1.2 trillion tons of ice each year due to global warming and why climate crisis reform has been completely ineffective.”

She added: “I encourage you to contact your local representatives and ask them that.”

Talabi tagged Chalamet in her Instagram Story from Coachella on Monday (18 April), writing: “Had the best time with the best group of people.”

DeuxMoi recently reported that Chalamet was spotted on The Lox Club, a dating app “for Jews with ridiculously high standards”.

Chalamet has previously been romantically linked to a number of celebrity women, including Lily-Rose Depp.

You can follow live updates from Coachella here .