VTDigger members can give a child their first book

Dear Reader,

Many families do not have any children's books at home. Study after study has shown that lack of access to age-appropriate books is the number one reason causing young children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds to lag in reading skills compared to peers.

As a news source dedicated to the well-being of Vermont, we want to help combat inequity and pandemic-related learning loss this spring. You can send a brand-new book to a Vermont kid at risk of growing up with low literacy skills today when you support VTDigger .

1 donation = 1 children’s book

We are partnering with the Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) to send 3,000 books to Vermont kids this month. For every person who donates to VTDigger’s Spring Member Drive , CLiF and VTDigger will send one children’s book.

Access to books and building early literacy skills are critical to the healthy development of the children in our communities. CLiF delivers new books and high-quality literacy programming to schools, after-school programs and other locations with a focus on low-income and rural families. They also have a special book program for children of parents who are incarcerated.

A book from CLiF is often the very first one that a child can call their own.

As VTDigger reader, you can rely on our journalism to learn about important news that affects your life and those around you. But children need to learn to read before they can read to learn!

Please join us in making an investment in the news readers of tomorrow while supporting strong local journalism for a better Vermont. There are only 11 days left to send a children’s book . Will you be sending one?

Getting more books into the hands of children and their families will help foster a smarter, more inquisitive Vermont. Thank you for helping to ensure that VTDigger will be around to explain complex issues and answer their questions years from now.

With gratitude,

Florencio Terra

Membership Manager

Become a VTDigger member today

Online: vtdigger.org/donate

Call: (802) 225-6791

Mail: Make checks payable to VTDigger, 26 State Street, Suite 8, Montpelier, VT 05602

Our Mission

We produce rigorous journalism that explains complex issues, holds the government accountable to the public and engages Vermonters in the democratic process.

VTDigger is a project of the Vermont Journalism Trust, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Our Tax ID number is 27-1553931

Read the story on VTDigger here: VTDigger members can give a child their first book .