ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, VT

VTDigger members can give a child their first book

By VTDigger Member Team
VTDigger
VTDigger
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24PLYg_0fDqnnGl00

Dear Reader,

Many families do not have any children's books at home. Study after study has shown that lack of access to age-appropriate books is the number one reason causing young children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds to lag in reading skills compared to peers.

As a news source dedicated to the well-being of Vermont, we want to help combat inequity and pandemic-related learning loss this spring. You can send a brand-new book to a Vermont kid at risk of growing up with low literacy skills today when you support VTDigger .

Donate and send a book

1 donation = 1 children’s book

We are partnering with the Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) to send 3,000 books to Vermont kids this month. For every person who donates to VTDigger’s Spring Member Drive , CLiF and VTDigger will send one children’s book.

Access to books and building early literacy skills are critical to the healthy development of the children in our communities. CLiF delivers new books and high-quality literacy programming to schools, after-school programs and other locations with a focus on low-income and rural families. They also have a special book program for children of parents who are incarcerated.

A book from CLiF is often the very first one that a child can call their own.

As VTDigger reader, you can rely on our journalism to learn about important news that affects your life and those around you. But children need to learn to read before they can read to learn!

Please join us in making an investment in the news readers of tomorrow while supporting strong local journalism for a better Vermont. There are only 11 days left to send a children’s book . Will you be sending one?

Yes, I will send a book!

Getting more books into the hands of children and their families will help foster a smarter, more inquisitive Vermont. Thank you for helping to ensure that VTDigger will be around to explain complex issues and answer their questions years from now.

With gratitude,

Florencio Terra

Membership Manager

Become a VTDigger member today

Online: vtdigger.org/donate
Call: (802) 225-6791
Mail: Make checks payable to VTDigger, 26 State Street, Suite 8, Montpelier, VT 05602

Our Mission

We produce rigorous journalism that explains complex issues, holds the government accountable to the public and engages Vermonters in the democratic process.

VTDigger is a project of the Vermont Journalism Trust, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Our Tax ID number is 27-1553931

Read the story on VTDigger here: VTDigger members can give a child their first book .

Comments / 0

Related
Bradenton Herald

Most in US agree public schools on wrong track — but not on what to teach, poll finds

A majority of people in the U.S. believe that public schools are headed in the wrong direction based on the topics taught in class, a new poll finds. The public is especially divided over whether U.S. public schools should be trusted to teach about racism, according to a recent poll from Selzer & Company on behalf of the Grinnell College National Poll.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Society
Montpelier, VT
Entertainment
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Entertainment
Montpelier, VT
Society
City
Montpelier, VT
Eyewitness News

Free school lunches could end for some students

(WFSB) - Free meals could soon come to an end for some students. School officials are asking the federal government to extend a group of pandemic-related waivers that made it easier to get more meals to more students. Right now, those waivers are set to expire at the end of...
ADVOCACY
VTDigger

Mark Redmond: Vermont’s ideology prevents humane mental health care

When an individual has lost the ability to make good judgments regarding their well-being and safety, when do we as a society step in and take the initiative to make sure that person is properly housed and cared for, even if in a secure setting? Read the story on VTDigger here: Mark Redmond: Vermont’s ideology prevents humane mental health care.
BURLINGTON, VT
Michigan Advance

More than 1,500 books have been banned in public schools, and a U.S. House panel asks why

WASHINGTON — A U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee panel on Thursday examined why thousands of books, predominantly written by marginalized authors, have been banned from public schools, and the impact of those actions on students and teachers. “Most books being targeted for censorship are books that introduce ideas about diversity or our common humanity, […] The post More than 1,500 books have been banned in public schools, and a U.S. House panel asks why appeared first on Michigan Advance.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Book#Spring Member Drive
WJTV.com

UM Public Health faculty member publishes first book

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Victoria Zigmont, an assistant professor of public health at the University of Mississippi, has published her first book, “The ABC’s of Public Health,” in an effort to make public health issues easier to understand for young children. When Zigmont started brainstorming ideas...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
North Platte Post

SKD members collect 275 books for Linden Court in North Platte

Members of the Rho Zeta chapter of Sigma Kappa Delta gather books on the North Platte Community College South Campus before delivering them to their destination Friday. SKD is the national English honor society for two-year colleges, and promoting literacy is one of its goals. In honor of that, Rho Zeta members conducted a book drive throughout the month of March for Linden Court residents. Their efforts yielded 275 books.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Society
Lima News

Letter: Jordan teaches wrong things in classroom

Giving lectures to the students in high school is not a bad thing: It is educational and shines light on the workings of the government and how it works. However, lecturing the students on Jim Jordan’s personal views and misleading thoughts is not. We should not allow these politicians...
LIMA, OH
VTDigger

Yes to diversity

Congratulations to the Burlington School District for caring for gender equity. Clearly, commentators from Fox and other hate-speech folks have no idea about equity and caring for children and their beautiful differences. Those working for such stations clearly have people who work for them who are afraid of their own...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

State of Vermont announces sale of surplus tires to the public

STATE OF VERMONT ANNOUNCES SALE OF SURPLUS TIRES TO THE PUBLIC. Waterbury, Vt. - The Department of Buildings and General Services Surplus Property program will be offering more than 800 nearly new tires for sale to the public while supplies last, through May 7, 2022. Tires can be seen by...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Selick-Pavek: How to help end overdose crisis that claims the lives of friends and neighbors

The investments and reforms discussed here have long been championed by individuals who use drugs, are in recovery, or have lost loved ones to overdose. It is past time to elevate individuals advocating for bold action to positions of leadership. Read the story on VTDigger here: Selick-Pavek: How to help end overdose crisis that claims the lives of friends and neighbors.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Emma Hanson: No worries — advanced wood heat includes wood stoves￼

40% of Vermont households use cordwood to heat their homes to some degree. Currently, 23% of our thermal energy needs are met with wood heat and the state has a goal of increasing that share to 35% by 2030 by increased adoption of advanced wood heat. Read the story on VTDigger here: Emma Hanson: No worries — advanced wood heat includes wood stoves￼.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy