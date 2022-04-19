ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Police to reform death probes approach following Stephen Port victims’ inquest

By Laura Parnaby
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14grJb_0fDqnjjr00

Senior police officials are reforming the national approach to investigating unexplained deaths following the inquest for victims of serial killer and rapist Stephen Port .

In January this year, a coroner’s report on the deaths of Anthony Walgate , Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor identified a “large number of very serious and very basic investigative failings” by police, including a “lack of professional curiosity” about their cases.

The report, by Sarah Munro QC, also expressed concern over how deaths are classified as “unexplained” rather than suspicious.

On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police and the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) responded, saying they have formed four new classifications “so as to provide absolute clarity to officers responding to and investigating deaths”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u9La6_0fDqnjjr00

These are “expected deaths” – where there is a medical diagnosis; “unexpected death investigated and not suspicious” – where evidence shows “no third party involvement”; an “unexpected death under investigation” – where further investigation is required; and “homicide” – where it is likely there was third party involvement.

The changes will be presented to the Front Line Policing (FLP) Chief Officer Group (COG) and the Met said they aim to embed them across the force by June 30.

Ms Munro had said: “The term ‘unexplained’ as used in the current policy may distract officers from the correct and necessary approach, which is for the death to be treated as suspicious unless and until the police investigation has established that it is not.”

The coroner also expressed concern over “a lack of ownership and responsibility for the investigations of unexplained deaths” among leaders in the Met.

In response to this, the Met said they have now “agreed and set out clear guidelines detailing the responsibilities that officers of different ranks have in death investigations” leaving them “in no doubt as to their responsibilities and those of their colleagues”.

Mr Kovari’s death was classed as “unexplained but not suspicious” within five hours of his body being discovered, despite an inspector later admitting they had no idea how he had died, while Mr Whitworth’s death was also classed as non-suspicious on the day he was found, even though investigators had not properly checked that a fake suicide note found with his body was genuine.

The letter had been planted by Port, falsely claiming that Daniel had accidentally killed Gabriel, when in fact the two did not know each other and were not together on the night Mr Kovari died.

Families of the four men believed that homophobia played a part in the failings.

While Ms Munro did not make her own finding on the issue, she said she agreed with a report by the Independent Office for Police Conduct that suggested “the possibility of assumptions being made about the lifestyle of young gay men and the potential vulnerability of men cannot be ignored, and may reveal that intersectionality was present in policing in 2014/2015, and may still be”.

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Nadine Dorries also responded to Ms Munro’s concern about the Sleepyboy website that was used by Mr Walgate in his work as an escort to arrange to meet Port.

Ms Dorries said the Online Safety Bill, which was introduced to Parliament on March 17, will “usher in a new era of accountability for the tech sector and ensure that they take more effective action to tackle criminal activity, including when their users are anonymous”.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Disgraced police officer, 38, will go to jail after admitting illegally using force national computer to search details of four women he was having affairs with

A policeman who illegally used the force's national computer to search details of women he was having affairs with was told by a judge today that he faces an immediate jail sentence when he appears before a High Court judge. Disgraced Oliver Perry-Smith today admitted charges against him despite earlier...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Stephen Port serial murders: Death classifications to be reformed

The national police approach to investigating unexplained deaths is to be reformed following the inquests for victims of serial killer Stephen Port. "Basic failings" were identified in the police handling of the deaths of Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor. The Met Police and the National Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Port
Person
Nadine Dorries
Daily Mail

Black schoolboy was stopped and searched 60 TIMES in two years, report finds as watchdog urges police chiefs to overhaul powers

A black schoolboy was stopped and searched by police more than 60 times in just two years, a report has found as the police watchdog urges chiefs to overhaul how it is used. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) says the teenager was sometimes searched more than once a day between between the ages of 14 and 16.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Scrap metal plant worker is caught on CCTV moments before he was crushed to death while trying to unclog machine - as bosses are found guilty of hundreds of safety breaches

Chilling footage shows a father-of-two just minutes before he was crushed to death at a scrap metal plant where bosses were guilty of hundreds of safety breaches. Stuart Towns, 34, was manhandling large pieces of metal which were blocking a conveyor belt when they smashed ontop of him causing horrific head injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A New Era#Serial Killer#The Metropolitan Police#Npcc#The Front Line Policing
BBC

Smethwick search ended over boy missing for 23 years

A search of a property linked to a 15-year-old boy who went missing 23 years ago has ended with no clues found as to what happened to him, police said. Phillip Harris left his home on St Eleanors Close, West Bromwich, on 28 July 1999 to visit a friend in Northfield, Birmingham.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Moment man is Tasered and punched in the face by police while trying to stop his house being repossessed as he's cleared of affray after judge said he had right to defend his home and officers had entered unlawfully

A homeowner facing repossession was cleared of affray after a judge told a jury that he had every right to defend his home against two policemen who entered illegally, punched and Tasered him. Robert White, 62, barricaded himself inside his home in Sheerness, on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Killer seen ‘trying to massacre’ neighbours on CCTV after father-of-three stabbed to death

CCTV footage shows a killer allegedly trying to carry out a “massacre” of his neighbours which saw a father-of-three stabbed to death and two others wounded.Can Arslan, 52, is on trial for the murder of Matthew Boorman, who was stabbed 27 times on his front lawn after returning home from work.Bristol Crown Court heard it is not disputed Arslan killed Boorman, 43, but the jury in the trial has been told it must decide whether his death was murder or manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.Arslan was fuelled by “anger and revenge” against fellow residents in his village...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kirstie Ellis ‘murder’: Woman ‘laid dead in house undiscovered for weeks’, police say as two arrested

A woman who was found dead in a property in West Yorkshire had been there for “a number of weeks”, police have said. Kirstie Ellis’s death is now the subject of a murder investigation and two people have been arrested. Her family said that they were “heartbroken over the loss of such an amazing woman.” They described her as a “beautiful soul, a lover of music, socialising and having fun.”Ms Ellis’s body was discovered inside a property in Stanhall Mews, Stanningley after police received a concern for safety report on 25 March. They have issued an appeal for anyone “who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal news - latest: Queens home where NY mother was stabbed 60 times had ‘extensive’ security system

The Queens home where Orsolya Gaal was stabbed 58 times was outfitted with an advanced surveillance system, an electrician who worked on the property says.Arrjuna Jack, 30, told DailyMail.com cameras had been installed throughout the upmarket property in Juno St, Forest Hills.The NYPD believe the 51-year-old mother of two was attacked on the first floor of the home before being taken into the basement. The killer then placed her body in a duffle bag and dragged her remains in a nearby park early Saturday morning.Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Police Probe Death As Homicide After Missing PA Man Found Dead

A Pennsylvania man’s death is being investigated as a homicide after he was found dead six days after he went missing, state police say. Edgardo Bermudez Melendez, 31, of West York, was found dead on Holtwood Road/Route 372 in the area on the Norman Wood Bridge in Martic Township on Saturday, Mar. 19 around 8:15 a.m., Pennsylvania state police Troop Kevin Kochka stated in the release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Naive’ college student lied to police to protect Bute park killer

A “naïve” college student in “awe” of a teenage girl convicted of murdering a man in a Cardiff park was manipulated into lying to police about her whereabouts, a court has been told.Lewis Newman, 18, of Ventnor Place, Mynachdy, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice after he falsely told detectives Dionne Timms-Williams had stayed at his home on the night of the fatal assault on Dr Gary Jenkins in Bute Park.Dr Jenkins, a consultant psychiatrist and father-of-two, was “cruelly beaten” and “tortured” during a prolonged homophobic attack by Timms-Williams and two men in the early hours of July...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three Rottweilers seized after toddler was mauled to death destroyed by police as inquiry continues

Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Child Q: Minister slammed for ‘lack of urgency’ over police strip-search of Black girl

A minister has been criticised for a “distinct lack of urgency” after repeatedly saying the Government must wait for the outcome of a police watchdog report into the strip search of a Black schoolgirl.Kit Malthouse condemned the “distressing” incident involving Child Q, saying she “could have been any one of our relatives”.However, Mr Malthouse insisted the Government waits for a report into the incident by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) which will provide the “full picture” before taking any further action.In response to an Urgent Question in the Commons by Labour MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy, the policing and crime...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Louisiana woman stabbed to death on Facebook Live

The horrifying stabbing murder of a Louisiana woman was streamed on Facebook Live for more than 15 minutes, according to police.Janice David, 34, was tied to a car’s steering wheel with jumper cables before being stabbed to death, authorities say.Police spokesperson Sgt L’Jean McKneely said that the man charged with the murder, Earl Lee Johnson, then attempted to set the vehicle on fire.The Advocate reported that someone who saw the stream on Facebook contacted the social media company, which in turn alerted Louisiana State Police. Law enforcement was alerted too late to save the victim’s life, but they did make...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Urgent appeal for two missing girls, 14, who disappeared from hospital car park in pyjamas

Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers. Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal. A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

611K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy