ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Bereaved relatives on Johnson’s apology: He’s a charlatan debasing office of PM

By Lily Ford
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B5926_0fDqneKE00

Bereaved relatives of people who died with coronavirus have called Boris Johnson “a liar and a charlatan debasing the office of Prime Minister” as he insisted he did not know he was breaking his own coronavirus rules and offered a “wholehearted apology” to MPs after being fined by police.

The Prime Minister made his apology in the Commons on Tuesday, saying he was speaking in “all humility” by acknowledging the fine issued over the gathering in No 10 for his birthday in June 2020.

Fran Hall, whose husband Steve Mead died with Covid-19 three weeks after the couple married in 2020, said Mr Johnson is “a man without shame, without morals and without honour”.

“The endless apologies that the Prime Minister gave to the house when he finally stood up half an hour late to make his statement mean nothing to me – nor do they mean anything to him,” Ms Hall, 61, from Buckinghamshire, told the PA news agency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03tlZm_0fDqneKE00

“He is a liar whose lies slip easily from his mouth. He will never resign. We depend completely on the backbench Tory MPs to finally decide that he is a liability rather than a leader.

“Until then, we have a liar and a charlatan debasing the office of Prime Minister.”

Ms Hall’s husband was a retired police officer whom she described as a “an honourable, decent man, who believed in justice”.

“And now he is dead, while this lying man stands without shame at the despatch box refusing to do the right thing and resign,” she said.

“Yesterday was 18 months of living without Steve.

“I have the huge misfortune to be a citizen of a country where all decency is ebbing away, and my grief and the grief of hundreds of thousands of others is disregarded and ignored by the man paying lip service to honour. I despair.”

I have the huge misfortune to be a citizen of a country where all decency is ebbing away

Fran Hall, Covid widow

Kathryn de Prudhoe, whose father Tony Clay died with Covid-19 in April 2020, said Mr Johnson’s apology “doesn’t go nearly far enough”.

“My family suffered two devastating Covid-19 deaths in a period of seven months while these parties were taking place in Downing Street,” she told PA.

“My dad died alone and there were five people allowed at his 20-minute funeral.”

The 47-year-old, from Leeds, called Mr Johnson’s defence that he did not realise he was breaking the rules an “absurd excuse” and “insulting”.

“We’re ordinary people but we knew the rules and we stuck to them, even in trauma & grief,” she said.

“To then hear him conflate the issue with Ukraine is exactly the sort of, ‘I’m sorry, but look how great I am’ none apology I’ve come to expect from him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t5siE_0fDqneKE00

“He has no authority to lead and nothing but his resignation will do.”

Susie Crozier-Flintham, 45, criticised Mr Johnson for the “disrespect given to the British public, but particularly to the bereaved and the ones that we lost”.

Her father, Howard Crozier, a care home resident with dementia and Parkinson’s disease, died in hospital during the first national lockdown.

The 81-year-old was being treated for pneumonia in March 2020 but caught coronavirus after a patient with the virus was admitted on to his ward.

His daughter described him as a “full of life character” whom she shared laughter and jokes with and who “wasn’t a man who was waiting to die”.

During his final days in hospital, she was only able to see her “frightened” father for 10 minutes at a time, in full PPE , which she said was “harrowing”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jKAzf_0fDqneKE00

Mrs Crozier-Flintham, from Sunderland, told the PA news agency: “He needs to go, there needs to be an investigation and I need the Covid inquiry to start.

“If he stays in post it’s like being gaslit, gaslit in a moment of intense grief.”

The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group said Boris Johnson will need to leave office before grieving families “move on from partygate”.

Safiah Ngah, spokeswoman and group member, lost her father Zahari Ngah, 68, to coronavirus in February 2021.

She said: “Today’s apology from the Prime Minister was the words of someone who is sorry they’ve been caught, not someone who regrets the harm they’ve done.

“There are already over 50 partygate fines issued aside from his own, and many more parties to be investigated, including in his own flat.

“His claim that he didn’t realise rules were being broken is just laughable, and shows he still takes us for idiots.”

She added: “Backbench Tory MPs might want us to move on from partygate, but first they’ll need to move Johnson on from his office.”

MPs will get the chance to vote on whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament over his assurances that Covid rules were followed in Downing Street, the Commons Speaker announced on Tuesday.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he had approved an application from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and other opposition MPs allowing them to table a motion for debate on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The stench of entitlement is now oozing from Rishi Sunak’s home as well as Boris Johnson’s

During the furore about who picked up the bill for the lavish makeover of the prime minister’s flat, the chancellor’s people made a big thing of declaring that there was no risk of Rishi Sunak generating a stink such as wallpapergate. The Treasury released a statement pointedly letting it be known that Mr Sunak had paid for the refurbishment of his family quarters in Downing Street from his own deep pockets. Shortly afterwards, an admiring Tory MP chuckled to me: “Rishi is rich enough to buy his wallpaper himself.”
U.K.
The Independent

Blow to Boris Johnson as justice minister quits over his failure to resign after Covid fine

Boris Johnson’s hopes of drawing a line under the Partygate affair with a public apology were dealt a massive blow today as a justice minister quit the government in protest at the prime minister’s failure to resign after being fined for breaking Covid laws.Lord Wolfson said that the “repeated rule-breaking and breaches of the criminal law” in Downing Street could not be allowed to be treated with “constitutional impunity”.The eminent commercial barrister and QC – granted a peerage by Mr Johnson in 2020 when he was appointed to the government – was the first minister to quit over the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson: None of PM’s phone messages before April 2021 can be searched, government admits

No phone messages sent by Boris Johnson before April 2021 are available for scrutiny because of a previous security breach, the government has admitted.It emerged as part of a court hearing during which campaign groups claimed there were “many instances” of government decisions made over phone messaging services being unlawfully deleted.All the Citizens and the Good Law Project have alleged that ministers are breaching the law by failing to follow policies by deleting messages and using private accounts for government business.On Tuesday, the High Court heard that Mr Johnson was among the ministers to have used personal WhatsApp accounts as a tool to communicate “critical...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Boris Johnson boasted about ignoring parking fines: ‘What did I care?’

Boris Johnson “eluded” the law by ignoring parking ticket fines during his days at Oxford University, according to his own book on motoring.The prime minister admitted he let tickets pile up until they “disintegrated” in his 2007 book Life in the Fast Lane: The Johnson Guide to Cars.It comes as a cabinet minister sparked outrage after suggesting that the prime minister’s fine for breaking Covid laws was similar receiving speeding tickets.Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis said senior figures had received parking and speeding fines. “That clearly has happened with a number of ministers over the years,” he told Sky News...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsay Hoyle
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Queen marks 96th birthday with new picture as Harry opens up in TV interview

The Queen has marked her 96th birthday with a picture that reflects her lifelong passion for horses, as Prince Harry opened up about his home life and difficulties in bringing his children to meet their grandmother.The monarch turns 96 on Thursday and has travelled from Windsor to her Sandringham estate to stay at the property loved by her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, for her birthday.Last week the Queen receieved special guests at Windsor as grandson Harry stopped in with his wife Meghan on their way to the Invictus games in the Netherlands.Birthday wishes for the Queen have been...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Rishi and billionaire heiress wife are accused of 'breathtaking hypocrisy' after it emerges she has 'non-dom' status despite living in Downing St - and could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax while he increased burden on families

Rishi Sunak is scrambling to quell a row over his billionaire heiress wife's 'non-dom' status today amid claims she could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax. Akshata Murthy, whose father is one of India's richest men, is facing scrutiny after it emerged she has kept the status despite living in 11 Downing Street with the Chancellor and their children.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charlatan#Table A#Uk#Commons
Daily Mail

Judge slams Prince Harry's lawyers for coming to court 'without an apology' as he rules parts of documents for his case against the Home Office over his police protection in the UK WILL remain secret

Parts of some documents in the Duke of Sussex's claim against the Home Office will be kept secret, a High Court judge ruled as he criticised Harry's legal team for an 'entirely unacceptable' breach of court rules. Harry is bringing a claim against the department after being told he would...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
Daily Mail

Commons Leader Mark Spencer slams Nottingham university for 'endorsing cancel culture' after it withdrew honorary degree for author of controversial race report

Commons Leader Mark Spencer has slammed the University of Nottingham for 'endorsing cancel culture' after it withdrew the offer of an honorary degree to the author of a controversial report on race disparity. Of the decision, the minister said 'those sorts of actions prevent ethnic minorities from participating in public...
EDUCATION
Reuters

Ukraine president says he received assurances from UK's Johnson

LVIV, Ukraine March 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday said he had spoken with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had assured his support for Ukraine ahead of NATO, G7 and EU summits. "Received assurances of his (Johnson's) support on the eve of tomorrow's important meetings. Discussed...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

611K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy