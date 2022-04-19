ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House, TN

Rossview hires longtime White House-Heritage basketball coach Clay Head to lead Lady Hawks

By George Robinson, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle
 1 day ago

Rossview has hired Clay Head as its new girls basketball coach, finding a ' successor less than a month after Justin Woods resigned .

Head leaves White House-Heritage where he was coach for the past eight years. White House-Heritage finished 13-17 this past season,  its second straight under .500. But Head guided the Lady Patriots to a winning record in his first six seasons, including three straight 20-win campaigns. He finished with a 127-102 record.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GIsf8_0fDqncYm00

ROSSVIEW HOOPS: Eight years between state, Rossview coach still gets 'butterflies'

LADY HAWKS: Aubrey Padgett's game is a product of coaching parents

Woods guided the Lady Hawks to a 27-4 record this past season that included a top 10-ranking in the Associated Press poll and ended with a 50-38 loss to Farragut in the Class 4A state quarterfinal.

Woods finished his career as Rossview's all-time winningest girls coach with a 221-55 record in nine seasons with two state tournament appearances. Only once did he fail to produce at least 20 wins. His 2013-14 team advanced to the 3A state semifinal.

He won 118 out of 128 district regular season games and four times his Lady Hawks finished undefeated in district play. He won or shared a district regular season title in all but one season and has four tournament titles and won his first region championship last month.

This story will be updated

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Rossview hires longtime White House-Heritage basketball coach Clay Head to lead Lady Hawks

