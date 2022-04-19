ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three sailors from same aircraft carrier found dead within a week

By Abigail Adcox
 1 day ago

T hree sailors assigned to the USS George Washington aircraft carrier were found dead within less than a week, prompting an investigation from the Navy and local authorities.

The first sailor was found unresponsive last Friday aboard the carrier, and the two others were found dead at locations off-base on April 9 and 10.


"While these incidents remain under investigation, there is no initial indication to suggest there is a correlation between these tragic events,” Navy spokeswoman Reann Mommsen told CNN.

The Navy identified the sailor found on April 9 as Retail Services Spc. 3rd Class Mikail Sharp and the one on April 10 as Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Natasha Huffman. The third sailor found aboard the ship was not identified.

The unidentified sailor was found unresponsive and was treated by the medical team on board before being transported to Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Virginia, where he later died, Naval Air Force Atlantic spokesman Michael Maus told the Navy Times .

The aircraft, currently docked in Newport News, has been undergoing a lengthy overhaul since 2017.

An investigation into the deaths is being conducted by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and local authorities.

The causes of death for the three sailors were not provided.

