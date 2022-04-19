Many homeowners receiving home appraisal notices with ‘sticker shock’

VICTORIA, Texas – It’s Mid-April and many homeowners in the area are getting those home appraisal notices with ‘sticker shock’.

Appraisal values change yearly as a result of the economy or because of changes due made to the property.

The appraisal value gives homeowners the estimated price they can expect to pay on their property taxes in January of the following year.

If you have a homestead exemption or a disabled veteran’s exemption you may already get a tax break.

If you’re having an issue with your appraised value, you can apply for a notice of protest with the Victoria County Central Appraisal District against the new appraised value of your home.

The deadline to file a notice of protest is midnight, Sunday, May 15.

