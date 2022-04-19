ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria County, TX

Many homeowners receiving home appraisal notices with ‘sticker shock’

By Cristian Delgado
 1 day ago
VICTORIA, Texas – It’s Mid-April and many homeowners in the area are getting those home appraisal notices with ‘sticker shock’.

Appraisal values change yearly as a result of the economy or because of changes due made to the property.

The appraisal value gives homeowners the estimated price they can expect to pay on their property taxes in January of the following year.

If you have a homestead exemption or a disabled veteran’s exemption you may already get a tax break.

If you’re having an issue with your appraised value, you can apply for a notice of protest with the Victoria County Central Appraisal District against the new appraised value of your home.

The deadline to file a notice of protest is midnight, Sunday, May 15.

Comments / 4

III%TX
22h ago

Property tax is theft. Even if you have the deed to your property you never truly own it. You rent it from the state. And they dictate how much it’s worth and how much you have to pay.

Reply(1)
5
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria ISD prepares for 2022-23 school year

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria ISD begins to prepare for the 2022-23 school year. Online student registration will begin on Monday, May 2, 2022. All students, including current and new, planning to attend VISD in the 2022-23 school year must register using the online system. This includes those entering Pre-K. Online registration is available in both English and Spanish.
VICTORIA, TX
