New York City, NY

The airports and public transit systems holding on to mask mandates for now

By Cassidy Morrison
WashingtonExaminer
 1 day ago

A smattering of transportation systems across the United States will maintain masking requirements for customers despite a Florida judge's move on Monday to void the federal mandate for masks on public transit.

Hours after Tampa District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle struck down the Biden administration's mandate, which had recently been renewed through May 3, major airlines announced they would no longer require face coverings on flights. Amtrak, Uber , and Lyft followed suit while maintaining that people are still encouraged to wear masks. News that the mandate had been struck down made it to passengers midair , and some celebrated the opportunity to unmask on their flights. Still, not all airports made the mask policy change, choosing instead to keep the mandate for customers and staff in place.

FLORIDA JUDGE OVERTURNS FEDERAL MASK MANDATE FOR TRANSPORTATION

Here are the airports that will maintain mask mandates for now:

— John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York
— LaGuardia Airport in New York
— O’Hare International Airport in Chicago
— Buffalo Niagara International Airport

WHITE HOUSE PANS 'DISAPPOINTING' COURT RULING AGAINST FEDERAL MASK MANDATE

Several local public transit systems in Democratic-led states will also maintain mask mandates:

— The Chicago Transit Authority, Metra, and the Chicago Department of Aviation said they will continue to require masks.
— The King County Metro in Seattle will still require riders to wear masks.
— New York City's Metropolitan Transit Authority, which governs the city's subway and bus systems, and state commuter rails such as Metro-North and the Long Island Rail Road will require masks.
— Portland TriMet, the transit agency serving much of the Portland, Oregon, area, will still mandate masks on its buses and trains.

Comments / 40

Timothy Kassner
10h ago

surprise, surprise. Blue states... and for the last Teo years theses same areas which enforced some of the strictest lockdowns and mandates, but still had most of the erst covid infections. hospitalizations and deaths in the country.... please make it make sense.

Reply(12)
14
Same Ole
5h ago

You know they cant give up all that power. The American public is in an an abusive relationship with our Government. Just like with anyone in a controlling relationship, we will have to take our power back.✊

Reply
7
Marc
9h ago

Hope they realize that since it’s no longer a mandate, those who wish to continue them, they will have to provide the masks. Everything revolves around the dollar. Once they realize they will have to foot the bill, it’ll change.

Reply(3)
7
WashingtonExaminer

Comments / 0

