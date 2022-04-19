ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWII veteran commits suicide using gun brought home from battle

By Julia Johnson
 1 day ago

A World War II veteran ended his life Monday in his Brooklyn home, reportedly after an argument over family issues.

Using a .25-caliber handgun he brought home from serving in WWII, the 95-year-old veteran committed suicide .


According to a report , the man wandered to the front door with the weapon, shot it once, and remarked, “Oh, it still works." Shortly thereafter, he turned the gun on himself.

FIFTEEN-YEAR-OLD GIRL STABBED TO DEATH BY CALIFORNIA HIGH SCHOOL INTRUDER

The man, whose name has not been made public, reportedly shot himself in the head.

The blow caused him to stumble out of the house as his wife called for help.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Two .25-caliber shell casings were reportedly recovered.

The WWII-era weapon was kept in the man and his wife's bedroom, according to the report. However, the man did not have a current gun license.

LT. KY REBEL
17h ago

thank you brother for your much needed service. sad day when a fellow soldier feels that's the only way. RIP now brother.... this veteran stands an salutes you.

Sammi
15h ago

This man is dead and the article focuses on his lack of a current license! Yet no mention of what drove this man to take his life!

PrettyBrownEyes 96
22h ago

This is so sad!!! Thank you Sir and may you rip. Prayers to the wife who had to witness this

Comments / 0

Community Policy