WWII veteran commits suicide using gun brought home from battle

A World War II veteran ended his life Monday in his Brooklyn home, reportedly after an argument over family issues.

Using a .25-caliber handgun he brought home from serving in WWII, the 95-year-old veteran committed suicide .



According to a report , the man wandered to the front door with the weapon, shot it once, and remarked, “Oh, it still works." Shortly thereafter, he turned the gun on himself.

The man, whose name has not been made public, reportedly shot himself in the head.

The blow caused him to stumble out of the house as his wife called for help.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Two .25-caliber shell casings were reportedly recovered.

The WWII-era weapon was kept in the man and his wife's bedroom, according to the report. However, the man did not have a current gun license.