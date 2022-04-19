ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reward for information in Tioni Theus murder increases to $120,000

By Darleene Powells
CBS LA
CBS LA
 1 day ago

Supervisors consider increasing reward in Tioni Theus murder case 00:27

A reward for information in the murder of a 16-year-old girl whose body was found dumped along the 110 Freeway in South LA was increased Tuesday to a combined $120,000.

Tioni Theus had told her family she was going to a party with a friend. She was found fatally shot on Jan. 8 on the side of the 110 Freeway's Manchester Avenue on-ramp, near South Figueroa Street.

"Ms. Theus lived in Compton and was a student at Centennial High School. She was reportedly living with her father as her mother recovered from a serious hit-and-run accident. Family members say she was a straight-A student and enjoyed dance and golf," Supervisor Holly Mitchell's motion to increase the reward said.

The motion was unanimously approved to increase the county's portion of the reward to $20,000. In addition to the $50,000 contributed by the state and the city of Los Angeles, the total reward for information in Tioni's murder is now at $120,000.

Anyone with information about her murder can call the California Highway Patrol at (323) 644-9557.

