Von Esse: Online school helped me thrive as a college student

Apache Junction Independent
Apache Junction Independent
 1 day ago

When I was preparing for high school, my parents and I shared the goal of becoming college-ready, something that was new territory for our family. We chose Arizona Virtual Academy for its accreditation status, but throughout my four years at AZVA I learned how much more online education has to offer.

My time at AZVA created numerous opportunities for my future. The school’s flexible structure helped me discover when and how I learn best. The learning strategies I crafted during that time helped my productivity in high school, in college, and even 10 years later as I now work remotely.

I still remember my 10th-grade history teacher who encouraged me to strive for academic excellence and be comfortable being uncomfortable. She truly pushed me to be more and do more than I thought was possible, which ultimately led to me receiving a full-ride scholarship to Arizona State University.

At ASU, I enrolled in nearly 20 credit hours each semester and took online classes when they were still new to most of my classmates. My ability to work independently and my comfort with learning online impressed my advisors and gave me the confidence to push myself — something I continue to do in my career.

I felt more prepared to tackle college because of learning online in high school. To this day, I am an advocate for online learning and the confidence, independence, and other valuable life skills it can impart.

Editor’s note: Vera Von Esse is a resident of Mesa.

Narcity

5 Surprising Things That Helped Me Deal With Online University In Ontario

This Essay article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. The transition from in-person classes to online learning has been a difficult adjustment period for students in Ontario — and everywhere.
CBS News

University to pay professor $400,000 after disciplining him for refusing to use correct pronouns when addressing transgender student

A Shawnee State University professor who was disciplined for using the wrong pronouns when addressing a transgender student is being awarded $400,000 after a lawsuit against the university. Nick Meriwether, a philosophy professor at the Ohio school, declined to use she/her pronouns to refer to a transgender woman, according to...
Apache Junction Independent

