California State

15-year-old girl stabbed to death by 'intruder' on California high school campus

 1 day ago

15-year-old Alicia Reynaga died after being stabbed Monday by a...

KVIA

Man convicted in death of 6-year-old girl in New Mexico

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (AP) — A 24-year-old man has been convicted in the 2018 rape and strangulation killing of a 6-year-old girl who lived with her mother in a New Mexico home shared with at last seven other people. Six hours of jury deliberations end Friday evening with the conviction of Leland Hust for criminal sexual penetration of a child under 13 and child abuse resulting in death. Another jury acquitted Hust in 2021 of first-degree murder in the death of Ariana Jade Romero but deadlocked on the other two charges. Hust faces mandatory sentences of 30 years and 18 years on the two counts. A sentencing date was not immediately set.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TODAY.com

California teen who vanished last year is found in Nevada; stepfather arrested

A California teenager who disappeared last summer was found in Nevada and her stepfather was taken into custody, authorities said. Katauna Whisenant, 14, was located by Nevada State Police, and her stepfather was arrested on an active warrant, the police chief in the Northern California town of Crescent City, where the girl is from, said in a statement Sunday.
NEVADA STATE
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Philly

15-Year-Old Arrested For Opening Fire On Car Full Of Teen Girls On Temple University’s Campus, 2 Other Shootings: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have arrested a 15-year-old who they say opened fire into a car full of teenage girls on the campus of Temple University. Now officials, believe he may be connected to at least two other shootings. That 15-year-old sits in jail Monday night, facing charges for four counts of attempted murder. “It is horrifying,” Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker said. On Friday night, police say a 15-year-old boy fired into a car full of teen girls at Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue. Police say several teenage boys approached their car, allegedly trying to get the girls’ phone numbers, and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

'We want Biden out': Parent is horrified to see video of her preschooler being 'indoctrinated' with chant to oust Joe during President's Day lesson at $1,000-a-month LA-area private school

A California mother was left horrified by a video of her preschooler daughter and her classmates chanting 'We want Biden out' during a President's Day lesson. Christina McFadden, of Norco, said the private Turning Point Christian School was 'indoctrinating' her daughter and her 5- and 4-year-old classmates against the Democrat president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
South Florida Sun Sentinel

15-year-old girl dies after out-of-control car hits high school students waiting at bus stop

One of the four high school students who was hit by a driver while waiting at their school bus stop Tuesday morning has died. Tiana Johnson, 15, died early Wednesday morning from her injuries at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said. The Sheriff’s Office did not provide an update on the conditions of the three other Royal Palm Beach Community ...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
#High School#Intruder
ClickOnDetroit.com

Death of 7-year-old girl sparks change in Pontiac community

PONTIAC, Mich. – The meeting was packed with residents wanting to know how they could make a difference what they could do themselves to end the type of senseless violence that took the life of a 7-year-old girl. A framed picture of Ariah Jackson sat at the table and...
PONTIAC, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Arrest made in shooting death of 6-year-old girl

An 18-year-old Lake Charles man has been arrested in the driveby shooting death of a 6-year-old girl killed earlier this week while watching television in her home. According to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center, Elijah Paul Carter was arrested at his home at 502 Shattuck St. He has been charged with second-degree murder and his bond was set at $2.5 million.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WDIO-TV

Couple charged in connection with death of 4-year-old girl

It's been almost eight months since a little girl with cerebal palsy died. Now, her mother has been charged, and so has the mother's boyfriend. Samantha Smith and Domenic Falkner face felonies in Sawyer County. Both have court appearances on Wednesday morning. Zoey Chafer's cause of death, according to the...
SAWYER COUNTY, WI
CBS Philly

Man Fighting For His Life After Being Shot In Head While Inside Car In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 64-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot once in the head while inside an SUV in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 200 block of Cecil B Moore Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police say he was shot in the head by occupants of a passing dark-colored Ford SUV. They say he was placed in extremely critical condition. No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered, according to police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Viral video captures Syracuse police stop a sobbing 8-year-old boy over stolen chips

A viral video showing a group of majority white police officers in Syracuse, New York stopping an 8-year-old Black boy after they claim he stole a bag of chips has garnered millions of views and led many commenters to link the incident to the country’s history of police brutality against racial minorities.Syrcause.com first reported how Kenneth Jackson, the Syracuse resident who captured the viral footage, was running errands on Sunday when he first saw a group of officers grab the 8-year-old from his bike, while the alleged stolen bag of Doritos spilled everywhere.“He got snatched off that bike,” he told...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Lake Charles American Press

15-year-old girl arrested for threat against Molo Middle

A 15-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday afternoon after allegedly making threats against Molo Middle School. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent said Safe School deputies were notified of the threat and the school was placed on lockdown. When deputies arrived on scene they located the girl outside the...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

