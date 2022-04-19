ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

SC High School League sanctions boys volleyball as an official sport starting in fall 2022

By Joe Dandron, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aZe00_0fDqkGVx00

On Tuesday afternoon, the South Carolina High School League made a landmark decision to sanction the sport of boys volleyball as an official varsity sport.

The decision to sanction boys volleyball was unanimously approved by the SCHSL Executive Committee 12-0 , during the committee meeting's section of the SCHSL Executive Committee meeting that began Tuesday morning.

As part of the decision, the sport will begin varsity competition in fall 2022. According to a post on Twitter from the SCHSL , the first state championship will not be held until the 2023-24 season. Teams competing under the SCHSL will play in the fall, the same season as girls volleyball.

The SCHSL did not respond to a voicemail asking for comment as of Tuesday afternoon.

High school sports: Wade Hampton girls soccer wins first region championship since 1989

More: SCHSL approves mandatory running clock in football; shot clock in showcases, invitationals

The Palmetto Volleyball Association helped put on a state-wide postseason tournament this spring between 16 schools from across the state.

Woodmont, Eastside, Hillcrest, Dorman and Boiling Springs we're among the schools that competed. Woodmont defeated Dorman, 3-0, to win the state title, which was not sanctioned by the SCHSL. The final four of the tournament was played at Cardinal Newman in April.

"I never envisioned it, to happen in the state of South Carolina," Woodmont club boys volleyball coach Darren Rizzitello told The Greenville News. " And for it to have a unanimous vote ... I can't wait to share this news with a lot of people."

Boys volleyball began as a club sport in 2019. That year, only 14 teams under the SCHSL had it. This past season, 20 teams competed and 17 were associated with schools that compete under the SCHSL.

"I am extremely thankful that boys volleyball is finally sanctioned," Dorman club boys volleyball coach Drew Copeland told The News on Tuesday. "I hope this is the best thing for the sport moving forward."

Joe Dandron covers high school athletics for The Greenville News. Have a question, story idea or story tip involving prep sports in the Upstate? Email him at jdandron@greenvillenews.com or reach out via phone at 864-415-6213.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: SC High School League sanctions boys volleyball as an official sport starting in fall 2022

Comments / 0

Related
Aiken Standard

Boys' volleyball approved by SCHSL

A new sport could soon be coming to area high school athletic departments following Tuesday's South Carolina High School League's executive committee meeting. Boys' volleyball will now be a sanctioned SCHSL varsity sport starting in the 2022-23 school year, with official state championships to begin the following school year. The vote passed unanimously.
COLUMBIA, SC
Forsyth County News

Soccer: West Forsyth girls shut out Brookwood, cruise to Elite 8

Defending champions West Forsyth kept its bid for a repeat alive Tuesday with a 3-0 victory over Brookwood in the Class 7A Sweet 16. The evening started off with a bang when West Forsyth’s Emma Armstrong opened the scoring less than two minutes into the contest. The senior forward deflected a cross in from a corner kick, and Brookwood never really found its footing from there.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wade Hampton, SC
City
Greenville, SC
City
Boiling Springs, SC
Greenville, SC
Sports
State
South Carolina State
Newnan Times-Herald

Girls Lacrosse entering final stretch

As the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) girls' lacrosse season enters this season's final stretch, two local matchups are set for Friday; Newnan will travel to East Coweta, and Trinity Christian will make the trip to play Northgate. It has been a year of transition; three of the four local...
NEWNAN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Volleyball#Girls Soccer#Sc High School League#Twitter#Schsl#Woodmont
Forsyth County News

Soccer: Pinecrest Academy boys, girls sweep into Elite 8

Pinecrest Academy earned a doubleheader sweep Tuesday to advance to the Class 1A Private Elite Eight stage of the GHSA state playoffs. Ivey Crain’s two goals helped the Paladins' No. 1-ranked girls soccer team capture a 2-0 win over Trinity Christian. The Paladins got on the board first when...
CUMMING, GA
Baker City Herald

Former BHS volleyball players to continue careers in college

Two former Baker High School volleyball players have signed letters of intent to continue their careers in college. Lacy Churchfield, a senior who was a first-team all Greater Oregon League selection last fall on the Bulldog team that advanced to the Class 4A playoffs, on Tuesday, April 19, signed her letter of intent to play at Pacific University in Forest Grove.
BAKER CITY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Newnan Times-Herald

East Coweta sweeps Coweta Cup Track & Field

There were Friday Night Lights – track and field style – at Northgate's Henry Seldon Field last week. Northgate, East Coweta and Newnan competed in the annual Coweta Cup Track meet. It turned out to be a dominant performance by East Coweta as they swept both men's and women's titles.
NEWNAN, GA
The Montgomery Advertiser

Eight Montgomery-area tennis players win AHSAA state championships in Class 1A-3A and 4A-5A

Eight Montgomery-area tennis players won individual state championships at the AHSAA Class 1A-3A and 4A-5A championships Tuesday. In the boys 4A-5A championship, which took place at the Mobile Tennis Center, LAMP had four winners en route to a second-place finish behind Madison Academy. The Mustangs scored 65 points to the Golden Tigers' 62.
MONTGOMERY, AL
NJ.com

All-State girls soccer standout makes National Team roster for U-17 Championships

Rutgers Prep’s Melina Rebimbas has made the cut for this year’s Concacaf Women’s U-17 Championship. The UNC commit is one of six forwards on the National Team. The United States is looking for its third straight Concacaf Women’s U-17 Championship and also has hopes of earning a berth in the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. The tournament will start on Saturday, April 23, with a game against Grenada. The group stage will wrap up on Wednesday, April 27.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Forsyth County News

Soccer: East Forsyth boys upset No. 3 Tattnall County to reach Elite 8

East Forsyth's boys soccer team delivered the biggest win in program history Tuesday, knocking off third-ranked Tattnall County in penalty kicks to reach the Class 3A Elite Eight. The two teams played to a scoreless tie through 80 minutes of regulation, which forced extra time. Tattnall County took a brief...
TATTNALL COUNTY, GA
Greenville News

Greenville News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy