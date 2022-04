Friends has played such a huge role in pop culture, and in the lives of fans who still reference the iconic NBC sitcom on the daily (guilty as charged), that it’s a bit jarring to learn that its core actors aren’t as familiar with the show's details as people who have enjoyed multiple rewatches over the past 20+ years. Courteney Cox blamed her bad memory when she talked about not being able to remember filming scenes and episodes from the show, and now one of her co-stars has echoed Cox's sentiments.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 29 DAYS AGO