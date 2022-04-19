ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triumph soccer eager to get shot to upend MLS' Charlotte FC on Wednesday in Greenville

By Joe Dandron, Greenville News
 1 day ago
The Greenville Triumph will take on a team from the highest level of United States professional soccer on Wednesday night.

At Legacy Early College, F.C. Charlotte of Major League Soccer will come to Greenville to take on the Triumph in the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

The Triumph, who compete in the USL League One level, will get a chance to show what they're made of against the newest franchise in the MLS.

"It's a rewarding opportunity for the players," Triumph coach John Harkes said Tuesday. "I think it's a great opportunity to showcase our club, and it's also a great opportunity for our community to see something at the bigger stage."

The tournament is a competition played among all levels of amateur and professional soccer in the United States.

The Triumph have arrived at this juncture after defeating Oakland Roots SC of the USL Championship league (one step below MLS), 2-0, in the second round.

"It's a great opportunity for us," said Triumph forward Jake Keegan, who netted the first goal against Oakland. "Obviously they're an MLS team, they have quality players, but we quality players, too. We have to go in with that belief that we can keep the game close. And if we keep the game close? Then anything can happen."

Charlotte FC is coming to Greenville after hosting its inaugural home match at Bank of America Stadium on March 5 and drawing 70,000 fans. The club currently stands at 3-0-5 during the 2022 MLS season and is No. 8 in the Eastern Conference Standings as of Tuesday.

"To be honest, for me, I just take it another game at a time," Triumph defender Don Smart said. "It's a huge game for the club and against an MLS team ... for me personally, I just go in to the game just like a regular game."

Soccer coverage: With nod to upbringing, Greenville Tech's Chidubem Dike advances pro soccer dream

Greenville, which began play in the US Open Cup during the second round, reached the USL League One championship match in November, falling to Union Omaha, 3-0.

"This is an opportunity (for the team)," Keegan said. "We're going to have new people at Legacy (Early College), new eyes on us and eyes on the club. If we put on a good representation of ourselves, they'll come back next week ... that's what you want -- you want to grow the club."

The match will kickoff at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Triumph Stadium at Legacy Early College.

What is the U.S. Open Cup? Why is an MLS team playing in Greenville?

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the United States. This year marks 108 years since the first US Open Cup was played in 1914. According to the competition's website, it is the second-longest running cup competition in the world.

The cup, played among multiple levels of amateur and professional soccer in the United States, primarily pits teams from the United Soccer League, National Premier Soccer League, MLS and National Soccer League against one another. In total, 13 leagues take part in the competition.

The US Open Cup began in March and is played through September. It isn't until the third round, which begins Tuesday, that teams from the highest level of United States professional soccer — the MLS — are brought in to the mix.

Location, how to get tickets, TV info:

The match will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

Tickets can be purchased at www.GreenvilleTriumph.com. Tickets start at $20.

► The Legacy Early College stadium is located at 900 Woodside Ave. in Greenville.

Email Joe Dandron at jdandron@greenvillenews.com or reach out via phone at 864-415-6213.

Greenville News

Greenville News

