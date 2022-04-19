ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii students must wear masks as same rule for travel ends

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii public school students must continue wearing masks in classrooms despite state officials lifting the same rules for airports and public transportation following Monday’s federal judge decision to remove mask requirements on U.S. flights.

Masks are no longer required in Hawaii airports, on city buses or in handicapped vans, but all public students will be required to wear masks through the end of the school year, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Tuesday.

“I understand that there are different perspectives regarding the Hawaii State Department of Education’s indoor masking in schools,” said interim superintendent Keith Hayashi in a letter to parents. “We will continue to implement universal indoor masking in schools.”

Federal transportation officials announced Monday they would no longer enforce mask rules after a U.S. judge’s decision to strike down the mandate on domestic flights. The four largest U.S. airlines — United, Delta, Southwest and American — almost immediately dropped their mask requirements.

Hawaiian Airlines announced late Monday that it would follow suit.

“We ask for our guests’ patience and understanding as we update all our communications and announcements,” the airline said. “We advise travelers to stay informed and follow mask requirements that may remain in effect at their origin or arrival airports.”

Comments / 1

Related
Maui News

Mask mandate, domestic travel vaccination rules end

As masks come off indoors today and domestic travelers are freely able to come to Hawaii, some pandemic directives will still linger at state airports, public schools and other venues that choose to keep the masking rules. At 11:59 p.m. Friday, the state’s indoor mask requirement expired, along with rules...
KAHULUI, HI
The 74

Georgia Poised to Ban Schools From Ever Requiring Students to Wear Masks

The Georgia Legislature could be one vote away from banning mask mandates in schools. A Senate bill to give parents veto power over school district health measures passed the House Education Committee Monday, teeing it up for a full House vote. Gov. Brian Kemp has personally backed the bill. “Parents are the best decision makers […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Education
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Government
Honolulu, HI
Education
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
KHON2

Hawaii to end mask mandate, some locals still wary

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s mask mandate is scheduled to end at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 25 which means things will look a lot different in malls, gyms and more. Some folks told KHON2 that they were a little apprehensive, however. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS...
HAWAII STATE
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Airlines#Masking#Hawaiian Airlines#Ap#United#American
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Hawaii indoor mask mandate ends Friday

(Honolulu, HI) -- Hawaii is about to lift the nation's last statewide indoor mask mandate. Hawaii's indoor mask mandate expires at 11:59 pm local time. However, there will be exceptions, as those using public transportation will still have to wear one. That's a federal rule which is set to expire on April 18th.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Black Enterprise

Black Churches In Washington D.C. Are Losing Their Congregations Due To Gentrification

Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
WASHINGTON, DC
TODAY.com

California teen who vanished last year is found in Nevada; stepfather arrested

A California teenager who disappeared last summer was found in Nevada and her stepfather was taken into custody, authorities said. Katauna Whisenant, 14, was located by Nevada State Police, and her stepfather was arrested on an active warrant, the police chief in the Northern California town of Crescent City, where the girl is from, said in a statement Sunday.
NEVADA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Should you wear a mask on a plane, bus or train when there's no mandate? 4 essential reads to help you decide

On April 18, 2022, a judge in Florida struck down the federal mandate requiring passengers on mass transit to wear masks. While the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends that passengers mask up while on planes, trains or buses, it is no longer a requirement. When asked whether people should wear masks on planes, President Joe Biden replied: “That’s up to them.” The Conversation has been covering the science of masks since the beginning of the pandemic. Masking may no longer be required on mass transit, but you can always choose to still wear a mask. For those...
FLORIDA STATE
Distinctly Montana

Unimpressed: Montana’s One-Star Reviews

Unimpressed: Montana’s One-Star Reviews “The pictographs are so faded or destroyed that you have to use your imagination. The best example is in the sorry excuse of a visitor’s center. So, save your $6 state park fee (if you live outside of Montana)." ...
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

859K+
Followers
418K+
Post
389M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy