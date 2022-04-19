Hawaii students must wear masks as same rule for travel ends

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii public school students must continue wearing masks in classrooms despite state officials lifting the same rules for airports and public transportation following Monday’s federal judge decision to remove mask requirements on U.S. flights.

Masks are no longer required in Hawaii airports, on city buses or in handicapped vans, but all public students will be required to wear masks through the end of the school year, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Tuesday.

“I understand that there are different perspectives regarding the Hawaii State Department of Education’s indoor masking in schools,” said interim superintendent Keith Hayashi in a letter to parents. “We will continue to implement universal indoor masking in schools.”

Federal transportation officials announced Monday they would no longer enforce mask rules after a U.S. judge’s decision to strike down the mandate on domestic flights. The four largest U.S. airlines — United, Delta, Southwest and American — almost immediately dropped their mask requirements.

Hawaiian Airlines announced late Monday that it would follow suit.

“We ask for our guests’ patience and understanding as we update all our communications and announcements,” the airline said. “We advise travelers to stay informed and follow mask requirements that may remain in effect at their origin or arrival airports.”