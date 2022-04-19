ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

COVID-19: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pqolC_0fDqjPB300 The U.S. reported over 223,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 17, bringing the total count to more than 79.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 9.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 12.3 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 34.0% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL metro area consists of Miami-Dade County, Broward County, and Palm Beach County. As of April 17, there were 35,535.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Miami residents, the fifth highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,703.3 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach metro area, Miami-Dade County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 17, there were 44,051.8 cases per 100,000 residents in Miami-Dade County, the most of any county in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Palm Beach County, there were 25,256.7 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach metro area, unemployment peaked at 13.8% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.2%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Florida where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 17 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 17 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 17 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 17 per 100,000 residents
33100 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL 6,090,660 2,164,355 35,535.6 21,688 356.1
45220 Tallahassee, FL 382,197 113,236 29,627.7 1,044 273.2
29460 Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL 686,218 200,495 29,217.4 2,973 433.2
36740 Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL 2,508,970 682,796 27,214.2 6,533 260.4
27260 Jacksonville, FL 1,503,574 401,487 26,702.2 5,231 347.9
37860 Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL 488,246 130,176 26,662.0 1,924 394.1
15980 Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL 737,468 191,597 25,980.4 2,147 291.1
23540 Gainesville, FL 323,799 83,252 25,711.0 919 283.8
37460 Panama City, FL 182,161 46,531 25,543.9 820 450.2
18880 Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL 272,056 68,975 25,353.2 895 329.0
45300 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL 3,097,859 751,883 24,271.1 10,059 324.7
36100 Ocala, FL 353,526 83,496 23,618.1 2,087 590.3
42700 Sebring-Avon Park, FL 103,437 24,175 23,371.7 682 659.3
35840 North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL 803,709 187,602 23,342.0 3,018 375.5
37340 Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL 585,507 134,227 22,924.9 2,084 355.9
34940 Naples-Marco Island, FL 371,453 85,122 22,916.0 992 267.1
38940 Port St. Lucie, FL 472,012 104,971 22,239.1 1,824 386.4
19660 Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL 646,288 139,912 21,648.6 2,336 361.4
42680 Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL 153,989 32,601 21,171.0 652 423.4
26140 Homosassa Springs, FL 145,169 29,638 20,416.2 973 670.3
39460 Punta Gorda, FL 181,067 36,079 19,925.8 806 445.1
45540 The Villages, FL 125,044 21,858 17,480.2 572 457.4

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 78,932,300 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 677,551 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,652 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the […]
ORLANDO, FL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 78,932,300 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 747,256 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,662 reported infections for every 100,000 people in […]
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pompano Beach, FL
Health
Palm Beach County, FL
Health
City
Jacksonville, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
City
Pompano Beach, FL
Miami, FL
Coronavirus
State
Florida State
City
Panama City, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Health
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Health
Miami, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
City
Miami, FL
City
Homosassa Springs, FL
City
Punta Gorda, FL
Miami, FL
Government
Local
Florida Coronavirus
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
City
Ocala, FL
Pompano Beach, FL
Government
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Place in America to Own a Beach House

The price of residential real estate has skyrocketed in the past two years. No single reason accounts for this, but several have contributed. Some have sought to find investment properties on the water. According to a recent report, the best place in America to own a beach home is Gulf Shores, Alabama, which is on […]
GULF SHORES, AL
click orlando

Massive great white shark pings off Florida coast

A massive great white shark, being tracked by OCEARCH, pinged off the Gulf Coast of Florida on Thursday. Scot, measuring 12.3 feet in length, pinged at 8:31 a.m., according to OCEARCH. [TRENDING: 14-year-old dies in fall from thrill ride at ICON Park in Orlando | Florida ‘Home Hardening’ bill touted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#United States#Covid#U S Census Bureau#Americans#35 535 6
The Independent

Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers

Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida's Panhandle.Law enforcement officials in Bay County, Florida, said Sunday that they won't tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers after a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot Sunday during a shooting in Panama City Beach.”The crowd that has been here this weekend, there are no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves and the amount of laws they have broken,” Panama City Beach police Chief J.R. Talamantez said during a news conference...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PennLive.com

Impaled dolphin washes up on Florida beach: report

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic images of a dolphin carcass that some readers might find disturbing. A dolphin who was still nursing young washed up dead from being impaled in the head at a Florida beach last month, according to officials. After a necropsy, the National Oceanic and...
FLORIDA STATE
The Gainesville Sun

In Florida, a river is likely running beneath your feet

There is a scene in Wes Skiles’ brilliant film, “Water’s Journey,” where a team of divers is deep beneath the Floridan Aquifer charting unexplored water hundreds of feet below the earth’s surface. Above them, a scientist is able to follow their path through a suburban back yard, through a Sonny’s barbecue, until the divers surface in a muck-filled, oil-stained sinkhole.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Thrillist

Sleep on Your Own Under-the-Radar Island Off the Coast of Florida

If you’ve thought about lounging—perhaps even sleeping—on some warm weather sands anywhere in Florida of late, you might have noticed open spaces are about as scarce as a helmet at Daytona Beach Bike Week. But there’s one singularly awesome spot most visitors overlook where you can day...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

11-foot hammerhead shark washes ashore on Florida beach

Beachgoers in south Florida were greeted by a foreboding scene earlier this month when an 11-foot hammerhead shark was discovered washed ashore in the early hours of the morning, Local 10 News reported.The female shark’s corpse was found at Pompano Beach, located just north of Fort Lauderdale, on 6 April, the news station reported.Reactions gathered from witnesses on the beach who had the misfortune of stumbling onto the scene featured a mixture of emotions, with some feeling awe while others took to mourning the great animal’s death.“You never want to see an animal this big laying on the beach,”...
WILDLIFE
AFP

Florida governor calls to end Disney's self-governing status at theme park

Florida governor Ron DeSantis asked the US state's congress Tuesday to vote to eliminate a statute that allows entertainment giant Disney to act as a local government in Orlando, where it has its theme park. Under that agreement, Disney runs the district as the entertainment juggernaut were a local government, including collecting taxes and guaranteeing essential public services such as garbage collection and water treatment.
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Oldest Nuclear Power Plants

The Shippingport Atomic Power Station in western Pennsylvania became the first commercial nuclear power plant in the United States when it came online in 1958. Since then, nuclear energy has become an integral part of the national power grid. Today, there are 55 commercial nuclear power plants nationwide, and for the last four decades, nuclear […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Orlando Sentinel

Boys weightlifting Orlando area bests before FHSAA state meets

The best totals from conference, district and region meets for Orlando area boys weightlifters going into this weekend’s FHSAA state meets. Total pounds for the Traditional division are a combination of bench press and clean-and-jerk lifts: Traditional competition 119-pound weight class 385 Sebastian Pineiro-Jirau, St. Cloud 380 Austin Hammons, East River 375 Sylvester Lattimore, Leesburg 375 ...
ORLANDO, FL
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

110K+
Followers
69K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy