COVID-19: How Cases in the Merced, CA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 223,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 17, bringing the total count to more than 79.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 9.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 12.3 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 34.0% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Merced, CA metro area consists of just Merced County. As of April 17, there were 26,070.3 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Merced residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,703.3 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Merced metro area, unemployment peaked at 18.0% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 8.8%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Merced, CA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 17 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 17 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 17 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 17 per 100,000 residents 20940 El Centro, CA 180,701 66,395 36,743.0 910 503.6 25260 Hanford-Corcoran, CA 150,691 55,143 36,593.4 443 294.0 47300 Visalia, CA 461,898 133,711 28,948.2 1,415 306.3 31460 Madera, CA 155,433 43,423 27,936.8 354 227.8 12540 Bakersfield, CA 887,641 237,840 26,794.6 2,244 252.8 40140 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 4,560,470 1,206,657 26,459.0 13,321 292.1 32900 Merced, CA 271,382 70,750 26,070.3 811 298.8 31080 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 13,249,614 3,421,526 25,823.6 38,421 290.0 23420 Fresno, CA 984,521 253,824 25,781.5 2,731 277.4 33700 Modesto, CA 543,194 134,665 24,791.3 1,578 290.5 41740 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA 3,316,073 805,799 24,299.8 5,210 157.1 44700 Stockton, CA 742,603 175,735 23,664.7 2,212 297.9 49700 Yuba City, CA 172,469 39,744 23,044.1 344 199.5 37100 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA 847,263 182,625 21,554.7 1,467 173.1 41500 Salinas, CA 433,410 92,869 21,427.5 727 167.7 39820 Redding, CA 179,212 36,767 20,515.9 549 306.3 42200 Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA 444,829 90,596 20,366.5 680 152.9 42020 San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA 282,165 56,389 19,984.4 476 168.7 46700 Vallejo, CA 441,829 87,434 19,789.1 448 101.4 34900 Napa, CA 139,623 26,792 19,188.8 144 103.1 40900 Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA 2,315,980 443,948 19,168.9 4,107 177.3 42100 Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA 273,962 49,711 18,145.2 259 94.5 17020 Chico, CA 225,817 39,693 17,577.5 399 176.7 42220 Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA 499,772 86,121 17,232.1 485 97.0 41940 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA 1,987,846 339,859 17,096.8 2,364 118.9 41860 San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA 4,701,332 771,786 16,416.3 4,952 105.3

