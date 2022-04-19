ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

COVID-19: How Cases in the Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pqolC_0fDqhFfR00 The U.S. reported over 223,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 17, bringing the total count to more than 79.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 9.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 12.3 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 34.0% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Memphis, TN-MS-AR metro area consists of Shelby County, DeSoto County, Tipton County, and five other counties. As of April 17, there were 26,033.7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Memphis residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,703.3 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Memphis metro area, Crittenden County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 17, there were 29,300.2 cases per 100,000 residents in Crittenden County, the most of any county in Memphis, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Shelby County, there were 25,157.9 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Memphis.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Memphis metro area, unemployment peaked at 13.4% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.8%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Memphis, TN-MS-AR metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 17 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 17 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 17 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 17 per 100,000 residents
27180 Jackson, TN 178,442 58,405 32,730.5 860 481.9
17420 Cleveland, TN 122,563 37,861 30,891.1 486 396.5
34100 Morristown, TN 140,912 42,199 29,947.1 725 514.5
27740 Johnson City, TN 202,049 60,200 29,794.8 922 456.3
34980 Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN 1,871,903 544,591 29,092.9 5,515 294.6
28940 Knoxville, TN 853,337 242,761 28,448.4 2,888 338.4
28700 Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA 306,546 86,325 28,160.5 1,437 468.8
16860 Chattanooga, TN-GA 556,209 147,645 26,544.9 1,766 317.5
32820 Memphis, TN-MS-AR 1,339,623 348,754 26,033.7 4,851 362.1
17300 Clarksville, TN-KY 299,470 73,897 24,675.9 881 294.2

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.  Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
These Are the Counties In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 200,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 79.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 960,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
This Is the Cheapest City to Buy a Home

Home prices have risen by record amounts in the past two years. Home prices nationwide rose 18.8% in December, compared with the same month in 2020, according to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices. In three cities, the figure was above 25%: Phoenix (32.5%), Tampa (29.4%) and Miami (27.3%). In some smaller cities that […]
Money

The 10 U.S. Cities Where Rent Prices Are Rising Fastest

Renters sitting out the most expensive homebuying market in decades are facing steep rising costs of their own. According to a new report from listing platform Realtor.com, the median rent in the 50 largest metro areas in the United States reached an all-time high of $1,792 in February, with overall rent prices climbing 17% over the past year.
This City Ranks as the Most Unaffordable for Housing in the U.S.

With U.S. home prices soaring 19.2% in the 12 months through January, it’s clearly difficult for non-wealthy people to afford a home. “There has been a strong trend away from affordability,” according to a study of world housing markets by the U.S. Urban Reform Institute and Canada’s Frontier Centre for Public Policy.
11 U.S. Cities Where Home Prices Rose More Than 20% in a Year

The housing market is burning hotter and hotter — especially in parts of the U.S. known for hot weather. Home prices across the United States rose 19.2% on an annual basis in January, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index, and prices are up much higher in Sunbelt cities like Phoenix and Tampa.
Metro Areas Where Families Pay the Least for Housing

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic – hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation. According to the Economic […]
How Much Food Costs in Colorado, Compared to the Nation

Inflation is surging in the United States – in large part because of rising food prices. In cities across the country, food today is 8% more expensive on average than it was a year ago, and American families are feeling the pinch. According to the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank, a family of […]
The 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the U.S.

In some parts of the U.S., a familiar scenario seems to be playing out once again. In the early 2000s, easy access to subprime mortgages helped home values in many communities across the U.S. shoot up to dizzying heights, only to crash down in an epic collapse in 2008 that took the entire economy with it.
