Exclusive West Valley Home w/Indoor Pool and HOT TUB Perfect Year Round. A house in Yakima with an indoor pool and hot tub sure sounds great right about now. What have we here? This exclusive home in the West Valley side of Yakima is for sale for about $1.2 Million. well technically it's for sale for $1,285,000 but who's counting?!

YAKIMA, WA ・ 29 DAYS AGO