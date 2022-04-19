ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngkin, Google announce support for Virginia computer science partnerships

By Robert Nebergall
 1 day ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Vint Cerf, Google Vice President & Chief Internet Evangelist, announced today that the company has pledged to invest $300 million in Virginia during an event at Google’s office in Reston, Va.

According to a press release from the Office of the Governor, this investment has a total economic impact of approximately $8.8 billion.

Google also announced a $250,000 grant to CodeVA, Virginia’s computer science advocacy and service provider.

Together, Google and CodeVA, along with other critical stakeholders, will “develop a network of Computer Science Lab Schools, provide computer science professional development opportunities for computer science teachers and expand computer science resources for Virginia’s students and workers looking to re-skill for the knowledge economy.”

Google will also partner with the Virginia Community College System’s (VCCS) 23 colleges and the five higher education centers to provide a set of professional certificates to help workers and students gain in-demand skills and competencies.

“Today’s partnership announcement bolsters the administration’s commitment to innovative schools, restoring excellence in education, and expanding opportunities for Virginia’s students and workers,” Youngkin’s press release read.

“Google’s investment and partnership announcement is a timely and exciting development for the Commonwealth. Code with Google and CodeVA will prepare the next generation of Virginia’s students for careers in computer science,” Youngkin said. “As governor, I am committed to creating workforce development opportunities, expanding our computer science opportunities for Virginia’s students, and reestablishing high expectations in education.”

“I have lived in Virginia for more than 40 years and am thrilled to see Google continue to grow and invest in the region,” Cerf said. “We’re committed to playing a positive role in the communities we call home, and our latest partnerships with CodeVA, VCCS and the Department of Education to help nurture the next generation of tech talent in Virginia are another testament to that commitment.”

CodeVA plans to develop a network of computer science lab schools, which will be based on the model at CodeRVA Regional High School in Richmond. This network will span every region of the state.

CodeRVA’s Executive Director, Kume Goranson said, “For the past 5 years CodeRVA Regional High School has partnered with 15 school divisions in the Richmond region to provide a rigorous computer science-focused education, and we know every student in the Commonwealth deserves the same opportunities as our students.”

