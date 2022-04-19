ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Hunter bags rare white turkey at Land Between the Lakes

By Lucas Wright
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LnIwS_0fDqgcJJ00

GOLDEN POND, Ky. (WKRN) — It was the opportunity of a lifetime for one hunter who got an extremely rare turkey last week.

The hunter, whose name was not released, shot and killed a white turkey at the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in Kentucky .

Tennessee state record paddlefish caught on Cherokee Lake

The bird had a condition called “leucism” which causes a partial loss of pigmentation, leading to the white coloring.

While it may appear to be an albino turkey, leucism is actually different from albinism.

Leucism is the partial loss of all types of pigmentation, while albinism focuses specifically on the inability to produce melanin. Creatures with albinism also have pinkish eye colors to accompany the pale, white skin.

