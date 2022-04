NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — New Iberia Police are holding a fundraiser for one of their own, a 28-year-old single mother who is fighting Lymphoma. You can help by purchasing a T-shirt to help raise money for living expenses for dispatcher Sara Hollingsworth. T-shirts are $22 and range in size from YS to XXXXL. You […]

NEW IBERIA, LA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO