This Is America’s Dirtiest City
There was a time three decades ago when some of America's cities were choked by smog. Clean air rules have helped improve that situation, but the effects have been limited. Recently, Los Angeles posted its smoggiest day in 30 years.
Air pollution isn’t the only measure of dirty cities, though. Other conditions include rats, which continue to infect New York City and more of America's largest cities, despite years of attempts to exterminate them. Garbage is another problem. Occasionally, sanitation workers go on strike and there is no garbage pickup at all. Or a city might rank high on effective waste disposal but get low marks due to poor living conditions. When all factors are considered, America’s dirtiest city is Palmdale, California.
To identify the dirtiest American cities, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a ranking created by LawnStarter , a lawn care startup that frequently conducts research into city and state amenities. The site compared the country’s 200 largest cities across 20 key metrics, encompassing indicators of pollution, living conditions, resident satisfaction with city cleanliness, and infrastructure factors to assign each city an overall score. ( Take note of the worst city to live in every state. )
To that score, 24/7 Tempo added each municipality’s average daily PM2.5 (the concentration of particulate matter with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers) per cubic meter of air for each city’s county, drawn from the County Health Rankings and Roadmaps , a collaboration between the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute and the Robert Woods Johnson Foundation. Population figures are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey five-year estimates. ( See how the population of every state has changed since 1880. )
50. Torrance, California
> LawnStarter score: 36.5
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #156 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 12 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 145,492
49. Lancaster, California
> LawnStarter score: 36.6 (tie)
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #156 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 12 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 159,028
48. Arlington, Texas
> LawnStarter score: 36.6 (tie)
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #91 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 8.8 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 395,477
47. Chandler, Arizona
> LawnStarter score: 36.7
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #142 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 9.5 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 252,692
46. Newport News, Virginia
> LawnStarter score: 37.3 (tie)
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #4 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 7.8 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 179,673
45. Modesto, California
> LawnStarter score: 37.3 (tie)
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #10 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 12.6 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 212,616
44. Santa Ana, California
> LawnStarter score: 37.6
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #35 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 9.4 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 332,794
43. Stockton, California
> LawnStarter score: 38.5
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #5 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 14.1 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 309,228
42. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
> LawnStarter score: 38.8
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #19 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 10.5 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 1,579,075
41. Pomona, California
> LawnStarter score: 38.9 (tie)
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #156 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 12 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 152,209
40. Bakersfield, California
> LawnStarter score: 38.9 (tie)
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #9 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 16 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 377,917
39. Birmingham, Alabama
> LawnStarter score: 39.3
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #79 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 10.8 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 212,297
38. Pasadena, Texas
> LawnStarter score: 39.5 (tie)
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #156 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 10.1 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 153,350
37. Peoria, Arizona
> LawnStarter score: 39.5 (tie)
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #120 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 9.5 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 168,196
36. Scottsdale, Arizona
> LawnStarter score: 39.6
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #99 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 9.5 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 250,602
35. Tampa, Florida
> LawnStarter score: 40.1 (tie)
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #105 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 8.6 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 387,916
34. Miami, Florida
> LawnStarter score: 40.1 (tie)
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #50 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 7.7 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 454,279
33. Aurora, Colorado
> LawnStarter score: 40.5
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #51 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 9.2 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 369,111
32. Tempe, Arizona
> LawnStarter score: 40.6
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #93 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 9.5 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 187,454
31. Riverside, California
> LawnStarter score: 40.8
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #44 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 14.1 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 326,414
30. Henderson, Nevada
> LawnStarter score: 41
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #60 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 10.8 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 300,116
29. Jersey City, New Jersey
> LawnStarter score: 41.3
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #25 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 9.6 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 261,940
28. San Francisco, California
> LawnStarter score: 41.6
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #24 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 7.6 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 874,961
27. Akron, Ohio
> LawnStarter score: 41.7
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #29 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 10.3 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 198,051
26. Kansas City, Kansas
> LawnStarter score: 42.1
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #67 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 8 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 152,522
25. Fresno, California
> LawnStarter score: 42.5
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #6 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 14.4 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 525,010
24. Santa Clarita, California
> LawnStarter score: 42.7
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #139 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 12 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 213,411
23. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
> LawnStarter score: 42.8
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #111 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 8.4 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 643,692
22. Dallas, Texas
> LawnStarter score: 43
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #47 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 8.8 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 1,330,612
21. Fort Worth, Texas
> LawnStarter score: 43.2
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #18 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 8.5 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 874,401
20. San Jose, California
> LawnStarter score: 43.5
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #28 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 9.1 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 1,027,690
19. Las Vegas, Nevada
> LawnStarter score: 43.6
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #31 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 10.8 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 634,773
18. Detroit, Michigan
> LawnStarter score: 44.1 (tie)
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #3 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 11.3 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 674,841
17. Anaheim, California
> LawnStarter score: 44.1 (tie)
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #22 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 9.4 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 349,964
16. Pasadena, California
> LawnStarter score: 44.3
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #107 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 12 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 141,258
15. Fontana, California
> LawnStarter score: 44.4
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #21 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 14.8 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 210,759
14. Phoenix, Arizona
> LawnStarter score: 44.8
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #38 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 9.5 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 1,633,017
13. Mesa, Arizona
> LawnStarter score: 45
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #43 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 9.5 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 499,720
12. Glendale, California
> LawnStarter score: 46.3
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #78 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 12 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 200,232
11. Aurora, Illinois
> LawnStarter score: 46.4
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #52 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 7.8 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 199,927
10. Chicago, Illinois
> LawnStarter score: 46.5
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #63 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 10 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 2,709,534
9. Memphis, Tennessee
> LawnStarter score: 46.9
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #14 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 8.7 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 651,932
8. Long Beach, California
> LawnStarter score: 48
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #70 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 12 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 466,776
7. New Orleans, Louisiana
> LawnStarter score: 48.4
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #36 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 7.5 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 390,845
6. New York, New York
> LawnStarter score: 49.2
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #13 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 9 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 8,419,316
5. San Antonio, Texas
> LawnStarter score: 49.3
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #34 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 7.3 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 1,508,083
4. Houston, Texas
> LawnStarter score: 50
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #33 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 10.1 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 2,310,432
3. Newark, New Jersey
> LawnStarter score: 54.3
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #2 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 8.9 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 281,054
2. Los Angeles, California
> LawnStarter score: 54.7
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #12 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 12 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 3,966,936
1. Palmdale, California
> LawnStarter score: 55.3
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #7 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 12.0 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 156,293
