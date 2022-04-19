ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is America’s Dirtiest City

By Angelo Young
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14XowX_0fDqgTJe00 There was a time three decades ago when some of America's cities were choked by smog. Clean air rules have helped improve that situation, but the effects have been limited. Recently, Los Angeles posted its smoggiest day in 30 years.

Air pollution isn’t the only measure of dirty cities, though. Other conditions include rats, which continue to infect New York City and more of America's largest cities, despite years of attempts to exterminate them. Garbage is another problem. Occasionally, sanitation workers go on strike and there is no garbage pickup at all. Or a city might rank high on effective waste disposal but get low marks due to poor living conditions. When all factors are considered, America’s dirtiest city is Palmdale, California.

To identify the dirtiest American cities, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a ranking created by LawnStarter , a lawn care startup that frequently conducts research into city and state amenities. The site compared the country’s 200 largest cities across 20 key metrics, encompassing indicators of pollution, living conditions, resident satisfaction with city cleanliness, and infrastructure factors to assign each city an overall score. ( Take note of the worst city to live in every state. )

To that score, 24/7 Tempo added each municipality’s average daily PM2.5 (the concentration of particulate matter with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers) per cubic meter of air for each city’s county, drawn from the County Health Rankings and Roadmaps , a collaboration between the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute and the Robert Woods Johnson Foundation. Population figures are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey five-year estimates. ( See how the population of every state has changed since 1880. )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZLisa_0fDqgTJe00

50. Torrance, California
> LawnStarter score: 36.5
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #156 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 12 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 145,492

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q5Cih_0fDqgTJe00

49. Lancaster, California
> LawnStarter score: 36.6 (tie)
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #156 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 12 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 159,028

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WJgzn_0fDqgTJe00

48. Arlington, Texas
> LawnStarter score: 36.6 (tie)
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #91 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 8.8 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 395,477

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bS35M_0fDqgTJe00

47. Chandler, Arizona
> LawnStarter score: 36.7
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #142 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 9.5 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 252,692

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wsrlZ_0fDqgTJe00

46. Newport News, Virginia
> LawnStarter score: 37.3 (tie)
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #4 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 7.8 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 179,673

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GdYVo_0fDqgTJe00

45. Modesto, California
> LawnStarter score: 37.3 (tie)
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #10 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 12.6 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 212,616

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Bzst_0fDqgTJe00

44. Santa Ana, California
> LawnStarter score: 37.6
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #35 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 9.4 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 332,794

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=111U47_0fDqgTJe00

43. Stockton, California
> LawnStarter score: 38.5
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #5 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 14.1 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 309,228

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06JuJE_0fDqgTJe00

42. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
> LawnStarter score: 38.8
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #19 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 10.5 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 1,579,075

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZUlq2_0fDqgTJe00

41. Pomona, California
> LawnStarter score: 38.9 (tie)
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #156 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 12 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 152,209

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H4NaY_0fDqgTJe00

40. Bakersfield, California
> LawnStarter score: 38.9 (tie)
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #9 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 16 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 377,917

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w7heZ_0fDqgTJe00

39. Birmingham, Alabama
> LawnStarter score: 39.3
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #79 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 10.8 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 212,297

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BEvBr_0fDqgTJe00

38. Pasadena, Texas
> LawnStarter score: 39.5 (tie)
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #156 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 10.1 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 153,350

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p8JOY_0fDqgTJe00

37. Peoria, Arizona
> LawnStarter score: 39.5 (tie)
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #120 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 9.5 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 168,196

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DSjYG_0fDqgTJe00

36. Scottsdale, Arizona
> LawnStarter score: 39.6
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #99 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 9.5 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 250,602

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hb9yO_0fDqgTJe00

35. Tampa, Florida
> LawnStarter score: 40.1 (tie)
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #105 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 8.6 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 387,916

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2msYc3_0fDqgTJe00

34. Miami, Florida
> LawnStarter score: 40.1 (tie)
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #50 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 7.7 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 454,279

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RbOSY_0fDqgTJe00

33. Aurora, Colorado
> LawnStarter score: 40.5
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #51 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 9.2 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 369,111

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J6Qep_0fDqgTJe00

32. Tempe, Arizona
> LawnStarter score: 40.6
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #93 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 9.5 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 187,454

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NXBEX_0fDqgTJe00

31. Riverside, California
> LawnStarter score: 40.8
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #44 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 14.1 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 326,414

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q1ggi_0fDqgTJe00

30. Henderson, Nevada
> LawnStarter score: 41
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #60 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 10.8 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 300,116

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QSUyj_0fDqgTJe00

29. Jersey City, New Jersey
> LawnStarter score: 41.3
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #25 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 9.6 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 261,940

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yIyH1_0fDqgTJe00

28. San Francisco, California
> LawnStarter score: 41.6
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #24 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 7.6 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 874,961

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K0XH2_0fDqgTJe00

27. Akron, Ohio
> LawnStarter score: 41.7
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #29 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 10.3 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 198,051

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RXJB1_0fDqgTJe00

26. Kansas City, Kansas
> LawnStarter score: 42.1
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #67 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 8 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 152,522

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tnpxp_0fDqgTJe00

25. Fresno, California
> LawnStarter score: 42.5
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #6 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 14.4 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 525,010

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oOK2S_0fDqgTJe00

24. Santa Clarita, California
> LawnStarter score: 42.7
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #139 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 12 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 213,411

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DWfAW_0fDqgTJe00

23. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
> LawnStarter score: 42.8
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #111 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 8.4 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 643,692

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q8RmV_0fDqgTJe00

22. Dallas, Texas
> LawnStarter score: 43
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #47 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 8.8 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 1,330,612

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uMRWk_0fDqgTJe00

21. Fort Worth, Texas
> LawnStarter score: 43.2
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #18 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 8.5 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 874,401

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tZFTg_0fDqgTJe00

20. San Jose, California
> LawnStarter score: 43.5
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #28 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 9.1 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 1,027,690

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IR5d7_0fDqgTJe00

19. Las Vegas, Nevada
> LawnStarter score: 43.6
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #31 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 10.8 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 634,773

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xuGWA_0fDqgTJe00

18. Detroit, Michigan
> LawnStarter score: 44.1 (tie)
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #3 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 11.3 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 674,841

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IBIxv_0fDqgTJe00

17. Anaheim, California
> LawnStarter score: 44.1 (tie)
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #22 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 9.4 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 349,964

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IDPuM_0fDqgTJe00

16. Pasadena, California
> LawnStarter score: 44.3
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #107 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 12 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 141,258

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1drqOu_0fDqgTJe00

15. Fontana, California
> LawnStarter score: 44.4
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #21 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 14.8 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 210,759

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QxV3w_0fDqgTJe00

14. Phoenix, Arizona
> LawnStarter score: 44.8
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #38 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 9.5 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 1,633,017

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mmg2s_0fDqgTJe00

13. Mesa, Arizona
> LawnStarter score: 45
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #43 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 9.5 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 499,720

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TH5sn_0fDqgTJe00

12. Glendale, California
> LawnStarter score: 46.3
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #78 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 12 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 200,232

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LjUsk_0fDqgTJe00

11. Aurora, Illinois
> LawnStarter score: 46.4
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #52 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 7.8 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 199,927

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=305pE6_0fDqgTJe00

10. Chicago, Illinois
> LawnStarter score: 46.5
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #63 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 10 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 2,709,534

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H7Wta_0fDqgTJe00

9. Memphis, Tennessee
> LawnStarter score: 46.9
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #14 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 8.7 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 651,932

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qr2Ns_0fDqgTJe00

8. Long Beach, California
> LawnStarter score: 48
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #70 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 12 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 466,776

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o6swm_0fDqgTJe00

7. New Orleans, Louisiana
> LawnStarter score: 48.4
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #36 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 7.5 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 390,845

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DMQz3_0fDqgTJe00

6. New York, New York
> LawnStarter score: 49.2
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #13 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 9 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 8,419,316

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qnVx4_0fDqgTJe00

5. San Antonio, Texas
> LawnStarter score: 49.3
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #34 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 7.3 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 1,508,083

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lwPGl_0fDqgTJe00

4. Houston, Texas
> LawnStarter score: 50
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #33 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 10.1 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 2,310,432

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PWI5T_0fDqgTJe00

3. Newark, New Jersey
> LawnStarter score: 54.3
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #2 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 8.9 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 281,054

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C4h1e_0fDqgTJe00

2. Los Angeles, California
> LawnStarter score: 54.7
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #12 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 12 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 3,966,936

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Xs4S_0fDqgTJe00

1. Palmdale, California
> LawnStarter score: 55.3
> Resident satisfaction with city cleanliness: #7 worst out of 200 cities
> Avg daily PM2.5 (county): 12.0 micrograms per cubic meter
> Population: 156,293

