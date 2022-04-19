Island senseis compete in 109th Tracy’s tournament

Robert Gomez, 38, Biddeford, 2:34.01; Ryan Collins, 36, Portland, 2:34.58; Jacob Terry, 24, Scarborough, 2:35.15; Christopher Harmon, 34, Westbrook, 2:39.45; Robert Ashby, 53, Brunswick, 2:40.02; Thomas Harvey, 36, Westbrook, 2:41.21; Steven Fritzsche, 31, Kennebunk, 2:44.07; Mark Neavyn, 44, Falmouth, 2:45.20; James Withers, 26, Biddeford, 2:45.38; James Lepage, 30, Vinalhaven, 2:49.58; Sarah Mulcahy, 36, Fort Kent, 2:50.45; Jacob Brady, 26, Portland, 2:51.26; Amit Oza, 38 Cape Elizabeth, 2:51.51; Bryan Lamoreau, 34, South Portland, 2:54.42; Colton Ransom, 29, York, 2:57.40; Brent Doscher, 35, South Portland, 2:58.19; Ian Crouch, 38, Portland, 2:58.25; Craig Eaton, 32, Kennebunk, 2:58.26; Wes Danforth, 36, Winthrop, 2:58.38; Brett Almasi, 41, Dover-Foxcroft, 2:59.42.
