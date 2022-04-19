ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucksport, ME

Island senseis compete in 109th Tracy’s tournament

By News Team
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBUCKSPORT — Mount Desert Island residents were among those competing in the latest Tracy’s Karate tournament, held earlier this month at Bucksport High School. Senseis came from as far as Portland to the south and Maritime Canada to the north for the April 9 tournament, which was Tracy’s Karate’s 109th event....

Westerly Sun

Rowing: Stonington girls boat places first at invite

WORCESTER, Mass. — Stonington High's first varsity eight boat finished first in the Tabor-Simsbury Invite on Lake Quinsigamond on Saturday. Public and private rowing programs from New England participated in the event. Those in the Stonington winning boat were coxswain Mia Bottone, Sydney Plant, Harley Dyer, Molly Olson, Olivia...
STONINGTON, CT
Bangor Daily News

See the full list of Maine finishers in the 2022 Boston Marathon

Robert Gomez, 38, Biddeford, 2:34.01; Ryan Collins, 36, Portland, 2:34.58; Jacob Terry, 24, Scarborough, 2:35.15; Christopher Harmon, 34, Westbrook, 2:39.45; Robert Ashby, 53, Brunswick, 2:40.02; Thomas Harvey, 36, Westbrook, 2:41.21; Steven Fritzsche, 31, Kennebunk, 2:44.07; Mark Neavyn, 44, Falmouth, 2:45.20; James Withers, 26, Biddeford, 2:45.38; James Lepage, 30, Vinalhaven, 2:49.58; Sarah Mulcahy, 36, Fort Kent, 2:50.45; Jacob Brady, 26, Portland, 2:51.26; Amit Oza, 38 Cape Elizabeth, 2:51.51; Bryan Lamoreau, 34, South Portland, 2:54.42; Colton Ransom, 29, York, 2:57.40; Brent Doscher, 35, South Portland, 2:58.19; Ian Crouch, 38, Portland, 2:58.25; Craig Eaton, 32, Kennebunk, 2:58.26; Wes Danforth, 36, Winthrop, 2:58.38; Brett Almasi, 41, Dover-Foxcroft, 2:59.42.
MAINE STATE
Bucksport, ME
Sports
NECN

20 Amazing Photos From the 126th Boston Marathon

Tens of thousands of athletes are participating in the 126th running of the Boston Marathon, covering 26.2 miles from Hopkinton to Boston. The Boston Marathon returns to the traditional Patriots’ Day date on Monday, April 18 for the first time since 2019. This spring, the race is back to featuring a field of around 30,000 athletes, after a dip to about 20,000 in-person competitors in the fall.
BOSTON, MA

