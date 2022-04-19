ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Trailblazing Women’s Lacrosse Standout Katie (Rowan) Thomson ’09, G’10 Reflects on Jersey Retirement, Teaching Next Generation of Lacrosse Standouts

 21 hours ago

Katie (Rowan) Thomson '09, G'10 helped grow the Syracuse University women's lacrosse program into a perennial power during her four years on campus, and in the process, she rewrote the Orange's record books while taking the...

news.syr.edu

