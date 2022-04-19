ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandy Moore Uses This ‘Delightful’ Brightening Eye Balm as Part of Her Makeup Routine

 1 day ago

Mandy Moore can do it all: act, sing, direct. I’ve been a fan since her hit single “Candy” came out back in 1999 — it was the ultimate ‘90s bop. And don’t even get me started about A Walk to Remember ! I still cry during the same scene no matter how many times I’ve seen it (Jamie and Landon forever). Now the multi-talented actress is closing out the final season of This Is Us after a wildly successful run.

But even though Moore plays a grandmother on the NBC show, she has managed to retain a youthful complexion IRL. In 2020, the Tangled star took to Instagram to share her everyday makeup routine. We were immediately drawn to the Tula brightening eye balm that Moore applied as skin prep. Just like her song “Candy,” we’re craving for it.

The Emmy nominee said, “I’ve really been into this Tula skincare eye balm. It’s a brightening and cooling eye balm. It actually just feels delightful and feels good to put on underneath. It kind of has a bit of an opalescent tinge to it, so I rub it in.” You had us at delightful . Keep scrolling for all the scoop on this bestselling balm by Tula!

Get the Glow and Get It Cooling and Brightening Balm for just $28 at Tula!

Known for vegan and cruelty-free products, Tula is a celeb-approved, cult-favorite beauty brand ( Jenna Dewan loves their sunscreen and sugar scrub). And this Glow and Get It Cooling and Brightening Balm is beloved for a reason. This hyaluronic acid eye balm hydrates and soothes while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. So basically, you’re going to feel like you’re at the spa and look like you just left the dermatologist’s office. We’re in!

Lately, I’ve been obsessed with applying an ice roller to my face in the morning to refresh and depuff — but this cooling Tula tool is next level! If Mandy Moore is the triple threat of the entertainment industry, then this eye balm is the triple threat of the beauty business. It firms skin, brightens under the eyes and leave a dewy glow. Plus, this highlighting balm is travel-friendly!

Get the Glow and Get It Cooling and Brightening Balm for just $28 at Tula!

After just one use, 100% of subjects in a self-assessment study reported that their skin felt hydrated and a majority agreed that fine lines and wrinkles looked less visible. Case closed. We’re sold!

Shoppers love the sensation of this cooling eye balm . “The instant coolness this provides is so soothing!” one customer gushed. “Gives the nicest shine to underneath the eyes, and I swear I haven’t found anything that has worked so well under my eyes!” And another reviewer shared, “I have under eye circles for days and this eye balm is a lifesaver! I highly recommend this product — doesn’t sting and cause irritation like other products I’ve tried! This product cools and magically takes my under-eye circles away.”

Wake up on the bright side with this Glow and Get It Cooling and Brightening Balm from Tula.

See it! Get the Glow and Get It Cooling and Brightening Balm for just $28 at Tula!

