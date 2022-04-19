ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tornillo, TX

6 Things We Know About Whiskey Myers’ Upcoming Sixth Studio Album, ‘Tornillo’

By Jim Casey
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18k7UU_0fDqfhgj00

Whiskey Myers will release its upcoming sixth studio album, Tornillo, on July 29. The 12-song offering will “look” a lot like their self-titled 2019 album: self-produced, self-written, and released via their Wiggy Thump Records label. However, Tornillo will have “a little bit different sound.” Most notably, lots of horns, including saxophone (Marcus Cardwell), trombone (William Wright), and trumpet (Albert Martinez and Liam Lord). In addition, the album features background vocals from the stellar gospel quartet, The McCrary Sisters.

The genre-bending six-piece Whiskey Myers—Cody Cannon, Cody Tate, John Jeffers, Jeff Hogg, Jamey Gleaves, and Tony Kent—holed up for 21 days at the Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, Texas, (hence the album title) to record the upcoming project. Here are six things we know about the exciting album.

‘Tornillo’ At a Glance

  1. Recorded at the Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, Texas
  2. 12 songs
  3. Self-written, self-produced, self-released
  4. July 29 release date
  5. “Lots of horns”
  6. Background vocals from The McCrary Sisters

Different Sound

During an interview earlier this year, frontman Cody Cannon revealed to Outsider that the horns were coming. So far, Whiskey Myers has lived up to its declaration with a sampling from the album: lead single, “John Wayne,” and follow-up song, “Antioch.”

“So this will be our second self-produced album,” said Cody Cannon to Outsider. “Yeah, we wrote all the songs. Just kind of the same ol’ Wiggy stuff. We did go out there . . . we ventured. It’s going to have a little bit different sound. We added a bunch of stuff we haven’t used before. We just wanted to do something a little different. I mean, it’s still Whiskey Myers at its core. But it’s kind of fresh and a little bit different sound. We did a lot of brass and horns on this one, which is something we’ve always wanted to do.

“Just being fans of all that old music and Motown stuff and a lot of the stuff coming out of Muscle Shoals, and old rock and roll. We’re big Stones fans. So it was something that we always wanted—to put some horns on it. So going to have some horns coming at you on the new record.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0aJHieJ3vcM

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Whiskey Myers – "John Wayne" (Pseudo Video) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0aJHieJ3vcM)

‘Tornillo’ Track List (and Songwriters)

  1. Tornillo (instrumental intro)
  2. John Wayne (Cody Cannon, Jamey Gleaves, Tony Kent)
  3. Antioch (Cody Cannon)
  4. Feet’s (Cody Cannon)
  5. Whole World Gone Crazy (John Jeffers)
  6. For The Kids (Cody Cannon)
  7. The Wolf (Cody Cannon)
  8. Mission To Mars (Cody Cannon, Aaron Raitiere)
  9. Bad Medicine (Cody Cannon)
  10. Heavy On Me (John Jeffers)
  11. Other Side (Cody Cannon)
  12. Heart Of Stone (Cody Cannon)

Hit the Road

Whiskey Myers will launch its 40-plus-date Tornillo Tour on April 23. The cross-country trek includes notable stops at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, TN, back-to-back nights at the Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, Texas, and more. Shane Smith & the Saints will provide support during the tour, with additional openers 49 Winchester, Brent Cobb, and more.

“We’ll be back hitting our stride and it will be a bigger tour, bigger show, adding some stuff,” said Cody. “And it’ll just be . . . we’re excited to be out there for the people and hit our stride.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9iUrgvHj2y4

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Whiskey Myers – "Antioch" (Pseudo Video) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9iUrgvHj2y4)

Comments / 0

Randy Travis Surprises Tanya Tucker at Her Billy Bob’s Texas Show

It was a meeting of a couple of country music greats when Randy Travis stopped in to visit Tanya Tucker at her Billy Bob’s Texas Show Friday night. And, Tanya Tucker was over the moon as Travis stopped in to see her. Tucker notes on her Instagram post that her fellow country-music singer is looking great. Amazing news, for sure, after Randy Travis continues to rebound from his life-altering stroke.
TEXAS STATE
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson Had To Choke Back The Tears During Jamey Johnson & Alison Krauss’ “Seven Spanish Angels” Tribute In 2015

Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson… two of the best voices country music has ever seen. During the 2015 Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert in Washington, D.C. (where the great Willie Nelson received the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song), Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson took the stage to perform a duet of the 1984 classic “Seven Spanish Angels.”
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […] The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Tanya Tucker Celebrates 50th Anniversary of ‘Delta Dawn’ at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium

Tanya Tucker made her mark on the country music world in April of 1972 with “Delta Dawn.” As a young teenager, Tucker made the Larry Collins-Alex Harvey co-write a chart-topping hit. More importantly, the song set her feet on the path to a long and successful career in country music. On Sunday, April 10th, Tanya Tucker and a litany of her country compatriots took the stage at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium to celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Delta Dawn” and her long career.
NASHVILLE, TN
