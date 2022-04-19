ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch: Mohamed Salah Ends Goal Drought By Scoring Goal to Double Liverpool Lead Against Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l9dx2_0fDqfSOi00

Mohamed Salah has scored to double his goal drought for Liverpool against Manchester United and you can watch the goal here.

Mohamed Salah has scored to double his goal drought for Liverpool against Manchester United and you can watch the goal here.

Salah ended off a great team build up play to score Liverool’s second of the game against a woeful United side.

Watch the goal here;

Manchester United travel to Anfield on Tuesday night to face bitter rivals Liverpool.

The game is a must win for both sides as United fight for the top four and Liverpool challenge for the title.

United were thrashed by Liverpool in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford earlier in the season with Mohamed Salah scoring a hat-trick.

United have found a steady form recently with some disappointing results also against their run in form.

Most recently, United beat Norwich City 3-2 with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick.

Unfortunately, Ronaldo will not face Liverpool on Tuesday night due to the tragic passing of his baby son.

United will need to perform to a better standard against their bitter rivals if they are to stake their claim in the race for the UEFA Champions League spots.

United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

