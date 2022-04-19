ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

COVID-19: How Cases in the Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pqolC_0fDqfRVz00 The U.S. reported over 223,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 17, bringing the total count to more than 79.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 9.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 12.3 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 34.0% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI metro area consists of Milwaukee County, Waukesha County, Washington County, and one other county. As of April 17, there were 28,080.5 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Milwaukee residents, 13.7% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,703.3 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Milwaukee-Waukesha metro area, Milwaukee County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 17, there were 28,332.6 cases per 100,000 residents in Milwaukee County, the most of any county in Milwaukee-Waukesha, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Ozaukee County, there were 25,127.3 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Milwaukee-Waukesha.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Milwaukee-Waukesha metro area, unemployment peaked at 14.1% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.3%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Wisconsin where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 17 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 17 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 17 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 17 per 100,000 residents
24580 Green Bay, WI 319,401 101,352 31,731.9 727 227.6
22540 Fond du Lac, WI 102,597 31,813 31,007.7 273 266.1
36780 Oshkosh-Neenah, WI 170,411 51,662 30,316.1 380 223.0
11540 Appleton, WI 235,628 68,865 29,226.2 525 222.8
20740 Eau Claire, WI 167,406 48,904 29,212.8 367 219.2
39540 Racine, WI 195,602 56,394 28,831.0 688 351.7
29100 La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN 136,542 39,361 28,827.0 199 145.7
48140 Wausau-Weston, WI 163,140 46,247 28,348.0 636 389.8
43100 Sheboygan, WI 115,178 32,502 28,218.9 316 274.4
33340 Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI 1,575,223 442,330 28,080.5 3,900 247.6
27500 Janesville-Beloit, WI 162,152 43,000 26,518.3 391 241.1
31540 Madison, WI 653,725 155,662 23,811.5 715 109.4

