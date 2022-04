A new Pokémon tie-in version of one of Samsung’s best foldable phones is on the way, and it seems to be the ultimate package for anyone who wants to theme their next phone around the iconic franchise. This new version of the Galaxy Z Flip3 is titled the Pokémon Edition (via SamMobile). It comes with a swathe of accessories to make you feel like the ultimate Pokémon trainer. Samsung is set to share the full details on April 25, but we believe it may be exclusive to those in the company’s home market of South Korea.

