Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

 1 day ago

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $5.65 to $102.56 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for June delivery fell $5.91 to $107.25 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 13 cents to $3.25 a gallon. May heating oil fell 3 cents to $3.86 a gallon. May natural gas fell 64 cents to $7.18 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $27.40 to $1,959 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 76 cents to $25.39 an ounce and May copper fell 8 cents to $4.72 a pound.

The dollar rose to 128.77 Japanese yen from 126.98 yen. The euro rose to $1.0790 from $1.0784.

