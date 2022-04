Click here to read the full article. Cristiano Ronaldo just opened up about losing his newborn son. The soccer star shared the awful news in a note penned by himself and his girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, on Monday. “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram. “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.” Ronaldo thanked the doctors and nurses from their “expert care” and requested privacy during...

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO