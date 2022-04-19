Tempe Union high schools ready for graduation

Tempe Union high schools are setting the stage for the graduating class of 2022.

The celebrations will be both in-person and streamed on each school’s respective Facebook page on May 19. Each school will be hosting their own graduation at 7 p.m.

Anyone wishing to watch the ceremonies online will not need to be logged in to Facebook or have an account in order to watch.

For each school’s information, go to:

Corona del Sol: www.TempeUnion.org/CdS-Graduation

Desert Vista: www.TempeUnion.org/DV-Graduation

Marcos de Niza: www.TempeUnion.org/MdN-Graduation

McClintock: www.TempeUnion.org/MHS-Graduation

Mountain Pointe: www.TempeUnion.org/MP-Graduation-Ceremony

Tempe High: www.TempeUnion.org/THS-Graduation

“We are so proud of our TUHSD seniors and all of their hard work and dedication over the last four years,” the Tempe Union High School District said in a statement.